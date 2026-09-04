/Why US tanks weigh over 20 tons more than Russian tanks

US tanks like the M1A2 Abrams weigh roughly 67 tonnes, making them almost 20 tonnes heavier than the Russian T-90. This gap exists because the US uses a four-man crew and heavy armour, while Russia uses a three-man crew and an autoloader.
Russian tanks utilise an automatic ammunition loading system, completely removing the need for a human loader. By operating with a three-man crew instead of the four-man team required in the US Abrams, engineers drastically reduce the turret interior volume.
A reduced internal space means Russian vehicles like the T-72 and T-90 maintain a much lower vertical profile. They stand roughly 2.2 metres tall, whereas the Abrams reaches 2.4 metres. With significa
The culmination of these design choices results in a substantial weight difference between the rival machines. While modern Russian variants like the T-90 weigh around 48 tonnes, the heavily armoured US M1A2 Abrams tips the scales at roughly 67 tonnes.
The lighter mass of Russian tanks perfectly aligns with infrastructure limitations across Eastern Europe. Many rural overpasses and civilian bridges are strictly rated for 50 tonnes, allowing lighter Russian vehicles to cross safely while heavier US tanks face severe mobility restrictions.
Because they carry 20 tonnes less mass, Russian tanks can operate effectively using 1,130 horsepower diesel engines. In contrast, the heavier 67-tonne Abrams requires a powerful 1,500 horsepower gas turbine engine just to maintain its off-road mobility across the battlefield.