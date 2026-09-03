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Janmashtami 2026: Best movies and shows based on Lord Krishna's life and stories on OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 20:04 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 20:04 IST

Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami 2026! On Janmashtami, Hindus celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Lets revisit the best Bollywood movies and TV shows available on OTT.

Best Bollywood movies and shows based on Lord Krishna's life
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Best Bollywood movies and shows based on Lord Krishna's life

Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami. This year, celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna by revisiting some of Bollywood's must-watch films and TV shows that explore his life, teachings, and timeless stories, from the epic Mahabharata to devotional dramas like Shri Krishna and the Bollywood movie Oh My God! The films and shows listed below bring the iconic deity's journey to life.

Krishna – The Birth
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Krishna – The Birth

Where to watch: YouTube

An animated movie that has shaped most kids' childhoods by exploring the divine story of Lord Krishna's birth in the Mathura prison, leading Vasudev to carry him across the Yamuna and his early days with Nanda and Yashoda in Gokul.

OMG – Oh My God!
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OMG – Oh My God!

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The 2012 movie directed by Umesh Shukla is a great one to watch on Janmashtami 2026. It follows Kanji Lalji Mehta, played by Paresh Rawal, whose antique shop is destroyed in a massive earthquake disaster. Later, he decides to sue God, and Lord Krishna himself appears on earth, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, to help Kanji navigate the crisis.

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata
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Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata

Where to watch: Netflix

To celebrate Janmashtami 2026, watch this 18-episode show, which highlights Krishna as the divine charioteer and ultimate teacher of righteousness and captures the moment when he reveals his radiance and imparts spiritual truth to Arjuna.

Mahabharat (1965)
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Mahabharat (1965)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This film is one of the cult classics of mythology, featuring the iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna by actor Abhi Bhattacharya, who, along with his charm, mesmerised the audience by delivering the divine Bhagavad Gita slokas on screen.

RadhaKrishn
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RadhaKrishn

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This is a four-season show based on the life story of Lord Krishna and also explores his epic love life with Radha, with whom he shares a pure bond. However, things take a turn when Radha receives a curse that she will be separated from him.

Shri Krishna
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Shri Krishna

Where to watch: YouTube

This is an epic historical television series, created by Ramanand Sagar, which ran from 1993 to 1999. In a total of 221 episodes, the show adapts the divine life and stories of Lord Krishna from sacred Hindu texts like the Srimad Bhagavatam, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, and various Puranas.

Jai Shri Krishna
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Jai Shri Krishna

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This popular mythological television series, produced by Sagar Pictures, narrates the divine childhood and early life of Lord Krishna. It shows how much Little Krishna loves butter, leading him to steal it with his friends and charm the whole village.

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