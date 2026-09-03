/100 Years of Uttam Kumar: 7 films of the Mahanayak that every cinema lover must watch

Long before Indian cinema coined the term "superstar," Bengal had its Mahanayak—a towering phenomenon who single-handedly reshaped the region's cultural imagination. Uttam Kumar was more than an actor; he was an emotion, an aesthetic, and the ultimate arbiter of post-independence Bengali identity.

Emerging from a string of early box-office failures to achieve an unprecedented, decades-long reign, he brought an effortless naturalism, soulful vulnerability, and magnetic charm to the screen, with each of his characters bridging the gap between commercial melodrama and parallel art cinema.

Whether serenading Suchitra Sen under moonlit skies, dissecting the anxiety of fame under Satyajit Ray’s lens, or portraying gritty anti-heroes in his later years, Uttam Kumar delved in all kinds of cinema and characters.

On his birth centenary, here are 7 essential films of Uttam Kumar that every film lover should watch.