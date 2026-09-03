/Krishna Janmashtami 2026: From Dhaniya Panjiri to Makhana Kheer- 5 best sweet dishes perfect for celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth

Wishing you a Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2026! From Dhaniya Panjiri to Makhana Kheer, check these five traditional sweet dishes loved by Lord Krishna.
As devotees across the country prepare to celebrate Janmashtami and welcome Lord Krishna with his favourite sweets, here are five traditional dishes loved by the iconic deity and are perfect for the occasion. Prepare these five special bhogs, offer them to Lord Krishna, and seek his blessings.
Ingredients: 1 cup coriander powder
2 tbsp ghee
Half cup powdered sugar
2 tbsp chopped almonds and cashews
1 tbsp raisins
Recipe: Heat ghee in a pan and roast the coriander powder on a low flame until it becomes fragrant and slightly brown. Add the chopped dry fruits and raisins, and roast for another minute. Let the mixture cool completely before adding powdered sugar. Mix the sugar into the prepared powder well and serve as prasad.
Ingredients: 1 cup makhana (fox nuts)
1 litre milk
2 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp chopped almonds and pistachios
Half tsp cardamom powder
Recipe: Dry roast the makhanas until crisp, checking them by lightly crushing them. Boil the milk in a pan, then add the roasted makhanas. Cook until the makhana softens and the milk thickens. Add sugar and cardamom powder, mix well, and garnish with chopped nuts before serving.
Ingredients: 2 cups grated coconut
1 cup condensed milk
2 tbsp desiccated coconut
Recipe: Take a pan and cook the grated coconut until it turns lightly brown, then add the condensed milk and stir continuously until the mixture thickens. Let it cool slightly, then shape it into small laddus. Roll the laddus in desiccated coconut and serve.
Ingredients: 2 cups hung curd
Half cup powdered sugar
A pinch of saffron strands
2 tbsp warm milk
Chopped pistachios and almonds for garnish
Recipe: Soak saffron strands in warm milk for a few minutes. Whisk the hung curd until smooth, then add powdered sugar and saffron milk. Mix well and chill it for about an hour. Garnish with chopped nuts before serving.
Ingredients: 1 cup fresh white butter (makhan)
2-3 tbsp mishri (rock sugar)
Recipe: Put fresh curd white butter in a bowl, then add mishri to it. Mix gently and garnish with more pieces of mishri. Once it is ready, offer it as bhog to Lord Krishna.