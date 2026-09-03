/BRICS by numbers: Global GDP share, trade share, intra-BRICS settlement volumes and NDB disbursements — All you need to know

India's Commerce Secretary noted that merchandise trade within Brics nations surged from $84 billion in 2003 to $1.17 trillion in 2024, a nearly 13-fold increase. These remarks came during the second meeting of the Brics Contact Group on Trade and Economic Issues (CGETI), held in Gandhinagar. Officials pointed out that despite challenges such as protectionism, geopolitical tensions, and supply-chain disruptions, Brics trade growth has outpaced the broader expansion of global trade over the same period. Still, for a bloc that accounts for roughly 40 per cent of global GDP, intra-Brics trade continues to remain comparatively limited.