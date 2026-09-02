/Mirzapur Season 1 recap: Everything to remember before Mirzapur: The Movie hits theatres

Ahead of the release of Mirzapur: The Movie, let's revisit the iconic series' season 1. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi, the film will be released on Friday.
Mirzapur: The Movie is all set to hit theatres this Friday, bringing the iconic crime series to the big screen. But its story is not picking up directly from the events of Season 3. Instead, the makers have decided to take audiences back to the timeline of the first season.
The team recently revealed that the film is set in the previously unexplored part between Episode 6 and Episode 7 of Season 1. Harshita Gaur, who plays Dimpy Pandit, explained that the film explores this "new universe" within the original timeline. Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, has also advised viewers to revisit Season 1 only up to Episode 6 before heading to theatres. So, before Mirzapur: The Movie releases on September 4, 2026, here's a recap on everything that happened in Season 1.
Akhandanand Tripathi, popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is introduced as the most powerful criminal figure in Season 1. He controls an illegal business involving guns and drugs while using his carpet business as a legitimate front.
Kaleen has built his empire through fear and political connections, but his biggest concern is his own son, Munna Tripathi. Played by Divyenndu, Munna considers himself the successor to his father's empire. The problem, however, is that Munna is reckless, short-tempered and desperate to prove that he deserves the throne.
Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, and Bablu Pandit, played by Vikrant Massey, in the series are opposite to each other. Guddu is ambitious and physically strong, while Bablu is the more intelligent and strategic one. The brothers initially did not think of becoming gangsters, but Munna's actions pull them into Kaleen Bhaiya's world, which is inspired by their courage. Kaleen offers Guddu and Bablu a place in his operation, and the decision to say yes to him changes the brothers' lives.
At first, the two enter the business because refusing Kaleen is hardly an option. But they soon discover that they are good at it. Guddu's physicality and Bablu's business sense make them an effective team, and they begin earning Kaleen's trust. Their success soon catches the eye of Munna, who starts seeing them as competition.
Kaleen Bhaiya had a plan to use Guddu and Bablu as capable men who could eventually strengthen Munna's position. Munna, however, does not see it that way. Every time his father praises the brothers, Munna becomes more insecure. The rivalry becomes intense when Guddu falls in love with Sweety Gupta, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Munna is also attracted to Sweety, but she chooses Guddu. Their relationship eventually moves towards marriage, further fuelling Munna's resentment. At the same time, Bablu and Golu Gupta, Sweety's younger sister, played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, develop a relationship of their own.
Kaleen Bhaiya's empire faces another challenge from Rati Shankar Shukla, a powerful figure from Jaunpur and one of his biggest rivals. Rati Shankar wants greater control over the region and repeatedly attempts to undermine the Tripathis. The conflict eventually brings Guddu and Bablu into direct confrontation with him. Guddu's growing confidence also begins to concern Kaleen, who realises that the brothers are becoming increasingly independent. Guddu ultimately kills Rati Shankar, creating another enemy for the Pandit family.
Alongside their crime empire, the Tripathi household is also filled with secrets. Kaleen Bhaiya's wife, Beena, played by Rasika Dugal, is unhappy in her marriage and begins an affair with a servant in the household.
The secret eventually comes to the attention of Satyanand Tripathi, also known as Bauji, Kaleen's father. This reveals a disturbing side of the family. Beena, however, is not simply a victim of circumstances. Her experiences gradually push her towards becoming a more calculating player in the family.
As Season 1 moves forward, Guddu and Bablu become trusted members of the empire. The brothers' growing influence makes Munna furious, while Kaleen begins to realise that his decision to bring them into the business may eventually come back to haunt him. The conflict reaches a point where Munna can no longer tolerate the Pandit brothers, and then comes the Season 1 finale.
Guddu and Sweety's wedding brings together Guddu, Bablu, Golu and their friends. Munna arrives with his men, turning the celebration into a bloodbath. Sweety is killed despite revealing that she is pregnant. Bablu is also murdered in front of Guddu. Guddu is shot, but he survives. Golu also escapes the massacre with him. This changes the relationship between the Pandits and Tripathis forever.