/Mirzapur Season 1 recap: Everything to remember before Mirzapur: The Movie hits theatres

Mirzapur: The Movie is all set to hit theatres this Friday, bringing the iconic crime series to the big screen. But its story is not picking up directly from the events of Season 3. Instead, the makers have decided to take audiences back to the timeline of the first season.

The team recently revealed that the film is set in the previously unexplored part between Episode 6 and Episode 7 of Season 1. Harshita Gaur, who plays Dimpy Pandit, explained that the film explores this "new universe" within the original timeline. Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, has also advised viewers to revisit Season 1 only up to Episode 6 before heading to theatres. So, before Mirzapur: The Movie releases on September 4, 2026, here's a recap on everything that happened in Season 1.

