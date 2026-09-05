/Teacher’s Day 2026: 5 Indian films that celebrate the unforgettable bond between teachers and students

A classroom has four walls, a blackboard and, usually, a syllabus. But some of life's most memorable lessons unfold elsewhere. Cinema has repeatedly introduced us to teachers who do more than just pass on knowledge; they notice what others miss, push someone past self-doubt and sometimes simply refuse to give up on their mentees. From an unconventional mentor preparing women for an impossible mission to a coach backing a boy’s cricketing dream, these stories look at teaching as an act of faith. This Teacher’s Day, here are five films that show us the perfect teacher always appears when the student is ready,



