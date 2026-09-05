/Teacher’s Day 2026: 5 Indian films that celebrate the unforgettable bond between teachers and students

On Teacher's Day 2026, if you are looking to watch some iconic films that showcase the beautiful bond between teachers and their students, here are some of the best Indian films for you.
A classroom has four walls, a blackboard and, usually, a syllabus. But some of life's most memorable lessons unfold elsewhere. Cinema has repeatedly introduced us to teachers who do more than just pass on knowledge; they notice what others miss, push someone past self-doubt and sometimes simply refuse to give up on their mentees. From an unconventional mentor preparing women for an impossible mission to a coach backing a boy’s cricketing dream, these stories look at teaching as an act of faith. This Teacher’s Day, here are five films that show us the perfect teacher always appears when the student is ready,
Where to Watch: ShemarooMe
In Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi’s directorial Chaniya Toli, mentorship takes on an unlikely colour. The impoverished rural women in the narrative find inspiration from a teacher who prepares them for a mission unlike any other. He teaches them to take back what is theirs from a system that has failed them. What unfolds is an audacious heist that the village will never forget. Starring Yash Soni, Ragi Jani, Sohni Bhatt, Netri Trivedi and Heena Varde, the film is produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Produced by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par begins with a child everyone has already marked for failure. Temporary art teacher Nikumbh looks beyond Ishaan’s marksheet and sees the dormant brilliance. His greatest triumph isn't that the child finally learns to write but that he finally feels emotionally safe and deeply understood. And gains enough confidence to be his best version. The film stars Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, etc and is directed by Aamir Khan.
Where to Watch: ZEE5, Prime Video
In this Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, deaf and mute cricket aspirant Iqbal finds his teacher in Mohit, a reluctant alcoholic with a tragic past. He shakes Mohit from his stupor and soon the two begin to work towards an impossible dream. Against great odds, including selection politics, Iqbal finally dons the India jersey and becomes a cricketing sensation. Starring Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad and Shweta Basu Prasad, the film is produced by Subhash Ghai.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Inspired by the 1962 classic, The Miracle Worker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black is about the struggle of deaf, blind and mute Michelle McNally to find meaning and joy in life. It is her teacher, Debraj Sahai, who literally brings her into the light with his perseverance. Refusing to accept Michelle’s limitations as her destiny, he uses many unconventional methods to make her realise that even she can access the beauty of life. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anshuman Swami, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra, Hichki is based on American motivational speaker Brad Cohen's autobiography Front of the Class and stars Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur, an aspiring teacher with Tourette syndrome. Naina knows what it feels like to be labelled before being understood. The film stars Rani Mukerji, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Hussain Dalal, Neeraj Kabi, etc. It is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.