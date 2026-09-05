/Aamir Khan’s school of cinema: From Taare Zameen Par to Ghajini- Unconventional films that turned into blockbusters

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has built a reputation for acting in unconventional stories. From Taare Zameen Par and Dangal to Secret Superstar and Sitaare Zameen Par, he has repeatedly turned bold risks into memorable successes.
Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, known for choosing stories that are unique yet different from the norm. Over the years, the actor has delivered several memorable films that left a lasting impact. Over the years, Aamir Khan’s filmography has become a school of cinema for actors and filmmakers, with each film leaving behind a lesson in storytelling.
Cult favourite, Taare Zameen Par challenged mainstream norms by focusing on dyslexia and child mental health. Aamir Khan played Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an empathetic art teacher who helps a child with a learning disability. Aamir took the risk, brought the story to audiences, and proved that unconventional narratives could achieve massive success while inspiring others to explore similar stories.
With Dangal, Aamir Khan brought Mahavir Singh Phogat’s inspiring story in front of audiences worldwide, portraying his journey of training his daughters Geeta and Babita to become wrestling champions despite societal barriers. By putting an unlikely hero at the centre of the narrative, Aamir transformed an underdog story into a global blockbuster that became the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
With Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan chose to let the story take centre stage. His quirky character, Shakti Kumar, added a distinct layer to the narrative, while the film’s emotional story of a young girl chasing her musical dreams connected deeply with audiences and proved the power of fresh storytelling.
Sitaare Zameen Par showcased Aamir Khan’s belief in bringing unconventional stories to mainstream audiences. Through his character, Gulshan, and the film’s heartfelt narrative around differently-abled individuals, he brought a sensitive yet entertaining story to the forefront. The film demonstrated how inclusive storytelling can connect with a wide audience while challenging conventional ideas of mainstream cinema.
Aamir Khan’s Ghajini became a defining example of character-driven storytelling, with Aamir’s portrayal of Sanjay Singhania becoming central to the film’s emotional and dramatic impact. The character’s journey, transformation, and iconic persona drove the narrative forward, turning Sanjay Singhania into an unforgettable character and Ghajini into a lesson in character-led cinema