/Bigg Boss 20 countdown! Revisit the biggest fights in the history of the reality show- From Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to Farhana Bhatt and Baseer

One of the biggest controversies began between Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari, as the two got into a heated argument. At that time, Dolly Bindra was the kitchen captain for the week, and she instructed the housemates to finish the leftover food from the previous night to avoid food wastage. Manoj Tiwari came in and expressed his wish to have fresh eggs for breakfast. Dolly firmly refused to cook fresh eggs for him. Tiwari lost his temper and said, "Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai" (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father). This triggered Bindra, and she charged at him, roaring back, "Baap pe jaana nahi!" (Don't go on, father). She further threatened him aggressively, saying, "Faad kar rakh dungi" (I will tear you apart).