/Bigg Boss 20 countdown! Revisit the biggest fights in the history of the reality show- From Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to Farhana Bhatt and Baseer

As Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6 at 9 PM on JioHotstar with Salman Khan, revisit the most explosive fights, heated rivalries, and unforgettable confrontations that became defining moments in the show's history.
The much-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss is set to return with its twentieth season on September 6, with Salman Khan once again bringing his signature charm as host. Over the years, the popular reality show has remained in the spotlight for its intense fights, controversies, and high-voltage drama. As the new season kicks off, take a look back at some of the biggest arguments and confrontations that became peak moments of the show and continue to be remembered by fans. Here's a look at the explosive fights that left viewers stunned and became iconic chapters in the Bigg Boss journey.
One of the biggest controversies began between Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari, as the two got into a heated argument. At that time, Dolly Bindra was the kitchen captain for the week, and she instructed the housemates to finish the leftover food from the previous night to avoid food wastage. Manoj Tiwari came in and expressed his wish to have fresh eggs for breakfast. Dolly firmly refused to cook fresh eggs for him. Tiwari lost his temper and said, "Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai" (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father). This triggered Bindra, and she charged at him, roaring back, "Baap pe jaana nahi!" (Don't go on, father). She further threatened him aggressively, saying, "Faad kar rakh dungi" (I will tear you apart).
In season 5 of Bigg Boss, the iconic fight between Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani broke out over a minor issue. The incident began when Shonali and Mandeep asked Pooja to put away a cleaning wiper after she had finished cleaning the kitchen floor. This upset Pooja, and she broke the wiper, kicked the dustbin, and then pointed the wiper at Shonali. In response, Shonali said, “Are you going to hit me?” Pooja then replied, “Do you want it? Because you are asking for it, you are dying for it. Get off my back.”
When all the housemates were giving their efforts in a luxury task, VJ Andy made some ruthless remarks and behaved inappropriately with Gauahar Khan's lingerie. This triggered Kushal Tandon, who was the former lover of Gauhar Khan in the season. The fight got so furious that Kushal physically attacked Andy, attempting to hit and strangle him.
During a Hijack task, where one team member had to remain seated while the other tried to make them get up while torturing them, Karishma Tanna and her teammates used various tricks and tactics to make them stand. She then applied chilli powder paste to Gautam's face and body. He couldn't bear the pain and shouted, “Bigg Boss mujhe hurt ho raha hai” (Bigg Boss, it's hurting me), and lashed out at Karishma.
The most violent fight between ex-couple Vishal and Madhurima happened when unnecessary comments started. In a heated argument, Madhurima started calling Vishal “Behanji" (Sister). In return, Vishal threw water just to make her stop, but it took a dramatic turn as Madhurima hit him with a frying pan in the kitchen, leading to her eviction.
The brotherhood turned into a rivalry when Asim accused Sidharth of cheating. This led to physical and verbal combat between the two, where Sidharth pushed Asim, and in retaliation, Asim started his verbal insults. But the fight got so fired up that Sidharth shouted, “Don’t push me!” Asim said back, “You started it!”
The previous season 19 saw the biggest physical and verbal clash between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj, sparked by a remark about Ashnoor Kaur. During one of the tasks, Ashnoor Kaur called Farhana Bhatt's captaincy a failure. After that, Mallik said Ashnoor only knows how to bark. This angered Bajaj, Kaur's friend, and he immediately stepped in to defend her, telling Amaal that it was actually he who barked. The two then got into a physical fight.
Despite being in a physical fight, Nehal Chudasama and Tanya Mittal had a heated verbal argument in Bigg Boss 19 over a simple discussion about poha that quickly escalated into a personal attack. During the argument, Nehal accused Tanya of having a superiority complex. Nehal also made a personal remark, saying Tanya had bad breath and that her mouth stank. The harsh comment broke Tanya, leading other housemates to come to Mittal’s support.
Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali had an explosive, massive fight that began over a minor kitchen dispute and quickly escalated into property damage and humiliation of each other. The two got into a heated argument, which later kicked off when Farhana spilled poha on Baseer's bed and left it uncleaned. Later, Baseer retaliated by messing up Farhana's bed and throwing her necessary items off. In response, an enraged Farhana scrambled his belongings and jumped on his bed with her shoes on.