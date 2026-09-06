Russian jets like the Su-57 use visible rivets to lower manufacturing costs and speed up frontline repairs, prioritising extreme manoeuvrability over absolute radar stealth.
Russian military doctrine prioritises extreme flight manoeuvrability and top speeds exceeding 2,100 kilometres per hour over absolute stealth. During high-speed aerial combat, traditional mechanical fasteners easily withstand heavy aerodynamic loads across the airframe. Aerospace technicians use robust round-head rivets where extreme mechanical vibration occurs.
American fifth-generation aircraft achieve a radar cross-section between 0.001 and 0.005 square metres using complex flush fasteners. Russian designers instead focus stealth materials primarily across the forward 60-degree sector of the Su-57. Leaving visible fasteners on rear panels saves weight without exposing the leading edge to radar detection.
Installing flush rivets requires microscopic automated tolerances, composite alignments, and thick layers of radar-absorbent putty. Russian manufacturers avoid these expensive finishing processes on non-critical fuselage surfaces to keep assembly costs manageable. Using accessible fasteners allows facilities to complete operational airframes significantly faster.
Combat aircraft must operate from forward military airbases where climate-controlled stealth repair depots remain unavailable. Accessible rivets allow ground crews to swiftly replace damaged external body panels without spending hours reapplying protective radar coatings. This practical approach keeps frontline fighter availability high during intensive missions.
Viral images from the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow showing poorly fitted screws actually featured old testing prototypes, not production models. Serial production jets feature tighter tolerances and reduced radar-visible hardware for active combat missions. While they lack absolute American stealth finish, operational models look vastly superior to early prototypes.