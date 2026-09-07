/From 'The Moon is ours' to 'Bye Bye Kharg': Trump goes full AI in Truth Social frenzy

Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:18 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:18 IST
Donald Trump flooded Truth Social with AI fantasies, from George Washington and Hulk Hogan to robots, Iran, ‘New America’ and the Moon
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(Photograph: Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump))
President Washington visits President Trump
Trump imagined one of the most surreal meetings in American political history: George Washington visiting him in the Oval Office. The AI-generated image places the two presidents side by side, turning Trump’s fascination with America’s founding history into a digitally created scene. It is also one of the clearest examples of how his Truth Social feed blurred history, political messaging and fantasy during the posting spree. Trump has repeatedly portrayed his presidency as historically significant, and the Washington imagery takes that self-comparison to an entirely new visual level
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(Photograph: Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump))
New America
Trump appeared to take his renaming campaign beyond the Gulf of America and Lake America by posting a map that crossed out “Mexico” in New Mexico and replaced it with “America.” The image labelled the state “New America,” turning a familiar American map into a piece of political branding. The post was particularly striking because it presented an actual U.S. state as though its name could simply be rewritten. Trump has previously pushed name changes for geographic landmarks, making the image part of a broader “America First” visual campaign.
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(Photograph: Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump))
The Moon is ours
Trump appeared to claim the Moon for the United States in one of the most bizarre images from his Truth Social spree. The picture showed the Moon alongside the declaration, “The Moon Is Ours,” giving the post a deliberately grandiose, space-age quality. The image fits Trump’s broader emphasis on American power and dominance, but the wording also makes it particularly striking from a legal perspective: international space law does not allow nations to claim sovereignty over the Moon. It was classic Trump social media, nationalism, spectacle and provocation combined in one image.
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(Photograph: Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump))
Trump is Hulk Hogan
Trump transformed himself into Hulk Hogan in another AI-generated image, complete with the wrestling icon’s muscular physique and a MAGA-style headband. The bizarre transformation was especially notable because Hogan had been a high-profile Trump supporter before his death. Rather than simply sharing a photograph or tribute, Trump used AI to place his own face onto Hogan’s body, creating a superhero-style version of himself. The image captures one of the defining characteristics of the posting spree: Trump repeatedly used artificial intelligence to turn himself into characters, heroes and cultural icons.
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(Photograph: Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump))
Bye Bye Kharg
Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting an attack on Iran’s Kharg Island, showing the strategic oil hub engulfed in destruction. The image carried an unmistakably military message at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Kharg is particularly significant because it is a crucial hub for Iranian oil exports. Trump had previously posted AI-generated imagery showing the island being destroyed, though US officials clarified that his earlier post was intended as a message to Iran rather than an announcement of an actual attack.
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(Photograph: Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump))
Give Them Nightmares
Trump portrayed himself as the commander of an army of giant futuristic robots in one of the most visually dramatic images of the day. The AI-generated scene showed Trump surrounded by enormous machines, accompanied by the ominous message, “GIVE THEM NIGHTMARES.” It looked more like a frame from a science-fiction film than a presidential social-media post. The image was particularly striking because it appeared alongside Trump’s increasingly aggressive messaging about Iran and U.S. military power.
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(Photograph: Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump))
Trump-Robert De Niro
Trump opened his bizarre posting spree with a digitally altered image of actor Robert De Niro wearing a red T-shirt declaring, “Trump Is My President.” Trump has frequently attacked De Niro, a vocal critic of the president, and used the AI-generated image to suggest that even one of his Hollywood opponents was coming around to his side. The picture turns a long-running political feud into a piece of internet-style political propaganda, with Trump using a manipulated celebrity image to reinforce his familiar claim that opposition to him is fading.