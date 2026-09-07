/From 'The Moon is ours' to 'Bye Bye Kharg': Trump goes full AI in Truth Social frenzy

Trump appeared to take his renaming campaign beyond the Gulf of America and Lake America by posting a map that crossed out “Mexico” in New Mexico and replaced it with “America.” The image labelled the state “New America,” turning a familiar American map into a piece of political branding. The post was particularly striking because it presented an actual U.S. state as though its name could simply be rewritten. Trump has previously pushed name changes for geographic landmarks, making the image part of a broader “America First” visual campaign.