/Salman Khan breaks silence on health concerns after viral Mumbai appearance

Salman Khan recently sparked concern among fans after his recent public appearance. Now the actor has indirectly reacted to the buzz with a social media post. Instead of addressing the speculation directly, he took to his Instagram, and shared a cryptic post

Salman Khan reacts

On Sunday, the actor shared a series of monochrome portraits of himself dressed in a dark outfit and cowboy hat. Alongside the photos, he wrote, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?), which many believe is a response to the ongoing conversations about his appearance.

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What's the matter

The discussion began among fans after he was spotted attending a programme organised by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).



As soon as the videos and photographs from the programme surfaced online, netizens began reacting to his lean appearance and with several users worrying about his health.

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Internet reactions

After his lean appearance went viral, one user said, "He Looks sick. God Bless you." Another wrote, "My hero is getting old." "Something really bad is happening to Salman," read another post. "What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra," one added. "Is everything ok with Salman Khan and his health ..?," wrote another.

"Just look at his face, he is looking like a grandfather. He is not able to walk properly also," another user remarked. "What happened to Salman Khan? Bro is literally looking like an 80 year old man," another added.

Despite the discussions, Salman has not issued any official statement regarding his health.

Salman Khan's work front

He is currently gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Previously titled Battle of Galwan, the cast also features Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia in key roles. An official release date is yet to be announced.