/Salman Khan moves to Delhi HC over Kala Hiran; demands halt on teaser and release

As the buzz around the upcoming film Kala Hiran intensifies, Salman Khan has moved to the Delhi High Court demanding legal intervention against the release of the film. The actor has reportedly claimed that it improperly draws upon his public image and ongoing legal controversies.

Salman Khan moves to court against the film

As per reports, Khan has filed an application seeking an interim injunction against the film's producers, director and associated parties, requesting that all activities related to the movie, including production, publicity, streaming and release, be suspended until the matter is adjudicated.

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Why is the film linked to Salman Khan?

According to court filings, Khan claims that the film's concept and promotional campaign appear to refer to the high-profile 1998 blackbuck hunting case linked to him.

He has argued that, though his name is not mentioned in the title, the promotional material allegedly makes him identifiable to the public. The petition reportedly states that posters and marketing content feature a character resembling the actor and wearing a bracelet similar to his signature blue bracelet.

He has further alleged that the filmmakers have attempted to attract attention by drawing parallels with his identity. The application names producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and others connected to Kala Hiran.

The actor's legal team has maintained that the project could affect his reputation and goodwill. Khan has also argued that the film's subject matter overlaps with issues that continue to be examined in courts.

Khan's earlier legal notice

According to reports, Khan had previously served a legal notice to the makers on April 24, 2026, in which they had sought a stay on the film's release, along with demands for the removal of posters, promotional materials, and related content from public platforms, alleging violations of personality and publicity rights. The legal notice also warns of legal action if the demands are not met.

Also Read: Kala Hiran producer claims Salman Khan sent legal notice over blackbuck case film

On Thursday (June 4), Jani responded to the controversy and released a video in which he tears the legal notice apart on camera. The clip, which has been shared on his social media and is now spreading across social media, shows the producer talking about the thousands of messages and death threats he received within 36 hours of the movie's announcement.

The project grabbed attention after its first-look poster was unveiled. It is said that the movie draws inspiration from Khan's long-running blackbuck poaching case, a widely discussed legal matter. Meanwhile, producer Amit Jani has rejected the allegations, saying Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is not a biographical film on Salman Khan.

About Kala Hiran