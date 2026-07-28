/Tom Cruise's daughter Suri drops his surname; adopts Katie Holmes' middle name Noelle

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's 20-year-old daughter Suri Cruise has legally changed her name to Suri Noelle, dropping her father's surname. Public records reportedly reveal that she now officially uses "Noelle," which is also her mother Katie Holmes' middle name.

As reported by Page Six, Suri registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, in October 2024, and the voter registration lists her name as Suri Noelle. She is currently attending her first year at Carnegie Mellon University.

As per Page Six, Pennsylvania residents need to register to vote using their legal names.

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Court records also reportedly show that Suri did not submit a name change request in Allegheny County, leading to speculation that the legal process may have been completed in New York before she left for college.

Publicly changed name last year

Although the legal change has only now grabbed attention, Suri had reportedly begun using the name publicly last year. At her June 2024 graduation from LaGuardia High School in New York, the graduation programme listed her as Suri Noelle instead of Suri Cruise.

At the time, it was stated that she took the decision to embrace her own identity. According to Page Six, Suri was "showing praise for her mother" by using Noelle, Katie Holmes' middle name. The source also claimed she wanted to "avoid the paparazzi," establish her "own identity," and "start fresh at college."

About Suri Noelle

She is the only child of Tom and Katie. The former couple welcomed her in April 2006, and married later that year. The two parted ways in 2012. Since their divorce, Suri has mostly stayed with her mother, away from the spotlight.

During an interview with Town & Country, Katie spoke about her daughter, saying, "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

She further added, "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

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In December 2024, Katie had also dismissed reports about Suri inheriting a trust fund from Tom Cruise.