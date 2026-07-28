The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday that seats on hundreds of US-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft had been incorrectly installed and require repairs. It warned that if left unaddressed, the faulty seats could pose an injury to passengers in the event of an emergency landing.



The FAA's proposed airworthiness directive, issued Monday, would cover 453 US-registered jets. The agency did not specify whether international carriers would also be affected, although such operators generally comply with FAA directives when applicable.

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The agency stated in the airworthiness directive proposal that it received “a report that certain passenger seat assemblies were not correctly installed in the seat tracks.”