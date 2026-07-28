/‘Kill Melania, Barron’: Why is IRGC-linked media outlet urging ‘freedom fighters’ to assassinate Trump’s family? WATCH

An Iranian news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has published a video urging "freedom fighters" and supporters of the Islamic Republic to kill US First Lady Melania Trump, while also issuing a threat against President Donald Trump's son, Barron.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the video identified several locations allegedly frequented by Melania Trump, including places she visits, locations she reportedly prefers and shops where she is said to make purchases. The footage called on supporters to target the US First Lady. The video was titled: "Where to kill Melania?"

The video concluded with a direct threat aimed at Barron Trump, stating that he "should wait for us."

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Tasnim News Agency is widely regarded as being closely affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, although it is not the IRGC's official media outlet.