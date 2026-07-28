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  • /‘Kill Melania, Barron’: Why is IRGC-linked media outlet urging ‘freedom fighters’ to assassinate Trump’s family? WATCH

‘Kill Melania, Barron’: Why is IRGC-linked media outlet urging ‘freedom fighters’ to assassinate Trump’s family? WATCH

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:51 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:59 IST
‘Kill Melania, Barron’: Why is IRGC-linked media outlet urging ‘freedom fighters’ to assassinate Trump’s family? WATCH

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump walks out of the White House onto the South Lawn for the UFC Freedom 250 fight on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

An Iranian news agency affiliated with the IRGC released a video calling on supporters to assassinate Melania Trump and threatening Barron Trump amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

An Iranian news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has published a video urging "freedom fighters" and supporters of the Islamic Republic to kill US First Lady Melania Trump, while also issuing a threat against President Donald Trump's son, Barron.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the video identified several locations allegedly frequented by Melania Trump, including places she visits, locations she reportedly prefers and shops where she is said to make purchases. The footage called on supporters to target the US First Lady. The video was titled: "Where to kill Melania?"

The video concluded with a direct threat aimed at Barron Trump, stating that he "should wait for us."

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Tasnim News Agency is widely regarded as being closely affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, although it is not the IRGC's official media outlet.

The video comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following months of escalating rhetoric and military confrontation. Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the video or indicated whether it reflects an official government position.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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