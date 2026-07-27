Even after the student protest in New Delhi got over, the Delhi Police is still fighting misinformation regarding it. In a new notice that went viral on social media, it was claimed that Delhi Police has asked a written explanation from all participants of the protest within 48 hours and have told them to not leave the national capital territory without permission. On Sunday night (July 26), the police said that the notice is “fake” and the claims are “false and misleading.” It advised the public to not believe or circulate misinformation without checking official updates from the authorities.

Delhi Police also denied claims that Delhi Police is using facial recognition system to “harass people.” It said that the forces have not “unlawfully” restricted anyone's movement and freedom. IT said that the viral notice has "no authenticity." It also said that a viral video is circulating claiming that Delhi Police DCP Sumit Jha resigned over student protests but that too is “completely fake and AI generated.”

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What was the viral message?

The viral message, which appears in the format of an official police notice, alleges that recipients were identified through CCTV footage and a Facial Recognition System (FRS). It further directs them to submit a written explanation within 48 hours, refrain from leaving the National Capital Territory of Delhi without prior permission, and warns that their devices are under surveillance with “24 hours location access.”

Earlier on Jul 23, the Delhi Police said that it had identified and blocked around 480 social media handles allegedly originating from Pakistan for spreading fake and misleading content. Speaking during the Delhi Police's first press conference since the July 20 violence during the ‘Sansad chalo’ march, DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh reiterated the information that a Pakistani hand was found in spreading disinformation. "We have noticed that some misinformation is being spread on social media. More than 400 Pakistani social media handles have been identified so far, who are taking advantage of this situation and spreading fake content and rumours. They are being blocked," the police said.