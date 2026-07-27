/RSS backed Jantar Mantar student protest? Mohan Bhagwat's 'question authority' remark resurfaces

The student protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar is over but reactions to it are still coming. Now, a statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has resurfaced leading to social media speculations that the organisation may have backed the protest, despite being the ideological mentor for the ruling BJP. The comment was made on Friday - just a day before former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Bhagwat defended the students saying that the younger generation should not be blamed for asking questions. The RSS chief said that today’s generation looks at rulers or authority figures as equals or friends and highlighted that questioning authority was not unique to the present generation. He also said that adolescence had always been associated with a spirit of rebellion.

Addressing a dialogue on ”Motherhood in the Current Era” in Hyderabad, Bhagwat said that families should open communication rather than confrontation. Hours after his remarks, Pradhan resigned and the ruling BJP government had a communication with the students. Bhagwat said parents cannot expect children to stay away from social media or mobile phones if they themselves remain glued to them.

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“How can we ask younger children not to cling to social media or phones when we ourselves are hooked to them? When we become the right example for them, we can engage in meaningful conversations with them. That is the only solution to the current problems,” he said.

Other statements by Bhagwat in the weekend

Speaking at another event in Hyderabad on Sunday, Bhagwat said that Indian traditions had long recognised LGBTQ+ communities and made space for them within society. "LGBTQ+ and all these communities exist. Such tendencies are present in society. Some are innate, determined by nature itself. That is simply how they were born. Some are acquired later due to mindset or physical inclinations," he said. He also said that LGBTQ+ community should not be ostracised. "Our tradition acknowledges their existence. They are human beings too and have a right to live. They are not ostracised from society; there is a place for them within the vast tapestry of social life," he said.