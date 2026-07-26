/‘Don't cry after elections': Owaisi extends alliance offer to Akhilesh for UP polls

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has extended an offer for alliance to Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2027 with the aim of ousting the BJP from power.

Owaisi said at a rally in Moradabad that he was ready to “join hands” or “form an alliance” with the Samajwadi Party to ensure the BJP does not win for a third consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party would, however, be wary about Owaisi’s offer as both parties reach out to the same voter base in the 403-seat Assembly.

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Owaisi brushed off the tag of being the BJP’s ‘B-team’ and said that he does not want the BJP to continue in power for a third straight term in UP and wanted the alliance with the Samajwadi Party to avoid a split in votes.

An alliance with the AIMIM could prove costly to the Samajwadi Party as it could further consolidate Owaisi’s party in the electorally crucial state.

‘Don’t want the BJP to form govt again in Uttar Pradesh’

“I have said this before, and I am saying it again: the Majlis does not want the BJP to form the government again in Uttar Pradesh. I am ready to join hands. I am ready to form an alliance. Today is the time to talk. Don’t cry later after the elections are over. We don’t want the BJP to come to power again,” Owaisi said.

“You say that Owaisi contesting would harm us. I’m ready to fight alongside you,” he added.

Owaisi said the AIMIM’s fight was never against any religion, nor will it ever be. “Our fight is for our honour. Our fight is a fight for justice. Now we don’t want to sit on a mat. Now we want equality.”

“If Akhilesh sits in a chair, then Owaisi will sit cross-legged in front of that chair and talk about rights and justice,” he added.

Samajwadi Party is the largest opposition party in Uttar Pradesh and faces the BJP juggernaut led by a firebrand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is completing his second successive term.

Assembly elections in electorally-vital Uttar Pradesh are crucial and viewed as a semi-final before parliamentary polls.

‘Collaboration of vote bank politics’

Reacting to Owaisi’s offer to SP, the BJP called it a “collaboration of vote bank politics.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took a jibe at Owaisi’s call for alliance with Akhilesh's party.

“Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi compete in appeasement. Today they are leaving aside the ‘kaun banega bada bhaijaan’ (who will be the bigger appeaser) competition and saying let’s do ‘bhaijaan’ collaboration. Therefore, Owaisi is sending a friend request to Akhilesh ji,” said Poonawala.

He also called Owaisi and Yadav the two sides of the same coin.

Elections for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly are due in 2027.