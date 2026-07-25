/Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams US President Donald Trump over Epstein files; White House fires back

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has ignited a fresh controversy after launching a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump over the continued handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The actor's remarks, made during a recent podcast interview, prompted a swift response from the White House, which defended the administration's record and dismissed Ritchson's accusations.

Alan Ritchson's statement on Epstein Files and Donald Trump

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Alan Ritchson opened up about how he believed people are scared of him because they think he's a loose cannon. Speaking to the host Josh Horowitz, Alan replied, "And I’m not. I’m just saying the s**t that everybody should say if they give a s--t about humanity. And why am I the exception to the rule, b***h? Everybody else speak up. You are all feeling the same thing, you idiots. Like get loud and stop cowtowing to the wrong people. Stop bowing down to people that have power. You got power, too, man, the power in numbers."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said, “I’m like, ‘Let go?’ I was like, ‘Everybody else should have it. Everybody else should feel like I feel. Like [be] mad about the way things are and the abuses that are happening,” Ritchson said. “The Epstein files? The f---ing Epstein files? Goddammit, where are they? It’s a f***ing law, b***h, show it. You f***ing paedophiles.”

"How can he say f**k and he’s a Christian?’” before declaring that “that is something that should make you want to say f**k. This is my f***ing politics, dude,” Ritchson continued, to the laughter of Horowitz. “I would f***ing railroad these f***ers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. F***ing move out of the way. Like, get out of there. I don’t care what room they’re in. B***h, move. Give me the f***ing manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files. Don’t you want to see what’s in there, so that we can hold people accountable? These f***ing rapists! We’re just cool with it", Alan Ritchson continued.

Without naming names, Ritchson called out a particular politician with a lot of power. “That b***h has the keys to the nuclear,” he said. “He’s, like, all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail. Go to jail.”

White House's response to Alan's podcast interview

In a report to Entertainment Weekly, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.”

She further added, “Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender."

All about Alan Ritchson

He gained prominence in the acting industry and had made his acting debut as Aquaman, aka Arthur Curry, on the CW superhero series Smallville. He subsequently had a starring role in the Spike TV sitcom Blue Mountain State (2010–2012), a role he reprised in the 2016 film sequel. He also headlined the action series Blood Drive (2017).