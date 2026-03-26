/Alan Ritchson breaks silence over viral fight with neighbour: 'Crazy week'

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has recently garnered the attention of netizens after the recent fight broke out between him and his neighbour Ronnie Taylor, which later became viral on social media. Now, the Reacher star has publicly responded to the situation after the investigation was reportedly dropped.

What did Alan Ritchon say about the viral video clip?

Acknowledging the situation, Alan Ritchson took to his Instagram profile and shared a clip in his post in which he said, "Here we are in the ADR booth for the very last time for Season 4 of Reacher. We are dunzos. This thing is going to be hitting the airwaves very soon. Best season yet."

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Also Read: Reacher actor Alan Ritchson caught on video in an alleged brawl with neighbour

Along with the clip, the caption of the post read, "Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week! That's a wrap for me on post-production – #Reacher season 4. This is without a doubt the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders...as it were."

Fans jumped into the comment section to share their views and one user wrote, "Awesome beat down. Hope your bike does not have any scratches." Another user wrote, "I am glad you are fine. Take care, buddy." “Motorbike and neighbour must be a post credit scene,” wrote the third user.

Viral clip of fight between Alan Ritchson and his neighbour

It all began with a clip which had gone viral recently in which Alan Ritchson was caught fighting with a neighbour in Tennessee, and the incident is now under investigation. It can be seen Alan going toe-to-toe with a man while two kids, who are allegedly the actor's children, appear to be nearby on motorbikes.

The alleged victim Ronnie Taylor, as per the report of TMZ, has stated that Alan was riding his green Kawasaki bike through the quiet, well-to-do Nashville suburb. Ronnie later claimed that Alan was flying at excessive speed, reviving his engine and disturbing the peace.