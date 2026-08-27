/Nepal floods: Over 157 dead, 400 missing; US, India, China, World Bank mobilise aid

The United States has announced $500,000 in emergency assistance for Nepal after devastating flash floods and mudslides killed more than 150 people and left hundreds missing. The US State Department on Wednesday (Aug 26) expressed condolences to families affected by the disaster in Rasuwa district and said Washington would deploy a disaster response adviser to support rescue efforts.

"The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district," the department said.

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Bangladesh, India and China offer help

The US announcement came as several countries stepped forward to support Nepal's rescue and relief operations.

Bangladesh expressed solidarity with the Nepalese government and people, offering to assist in relief and rescue efforts. "The people and government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman express solidarity with the government and the friendly people of Nepal in this difficult time," Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said.

India has meanwhile asked Nepal for a list of required relief materials and is preparing to send supplies to Kathmandu.

China has also agreed to provide immediate cash assistance, with Nepal beginning arrangements for the transfer of funds.

The World Bank has meanwhile begun efforts to mobilise up to 25 billion Nepalese rupees in emergency assistance for flood-hit areas.

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Death toll crosses 150, hundreds still missing

At least 157 people have been killed, while nearly 400 remain missing following the flash floods along the Bhotekoshi River, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post.

The disaster struck across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles, and vital infrastructure.

Australians, foreign nationals among missing

Australia said 34 Australians were among those unaccounted for following the disaster. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday that gathering information had been difficult because of the scale of the disaster and Nepal's limited resources.

"Our thoughts are with all those who will be concerned about their loved ones today," he said.

Australia's foreign ministry said it was working with local authorities and tour operators to establish the whereabouts of Australians in the affected region.

What happened?

The flooding began after an avalanche reportedly blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi before a sudden surge struck Timure near Rasuwagadhi on the Nepal-China border. The water then rushed downstream towards Syaphrubesi and surrounding settlements. With no rainfall reported in the immediate area, residents reportedly had little warning before the flood hit.