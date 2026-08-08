/Rockstar to unveil GTA 6 extended look ahead of November launch

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will receive an extended presentation on August 27, giving fans their most detailed look at the game ahead of its November launch. In a surprise move, the showcase will premiere first on Netflix before becoming available on YouTube later the same day. The presentation will stream on Netflix at 3 pm ET (12:30 am IST on August 28). Rockstar will then release it on its official YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website at 9 pm ET (6:30 am IST), allowing everyone to watch it for free. The announcement marks the first time Rockstar has partnered with Netflix for an exclusive game reveal, highlighting the streaming platform's growing ambitions in the gaming industry.
What can fans expect?
Rockstar has not revealed exactly what the extended presentation will include. The company has simply described it as "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look." However, fans expect fresh gameplay footage, new details about Vice City, improved graphics, open-world activities and a closer look at the game's protagonists, Jason and Lucia. The showcase follows Rockstar's previous trailers, which became some of the biggest gaming videos ever released online. The second trailer, launched in 2025, attracted hundreds of millions of views within its first day across platforms.
Final marketing push begins
The August presentation is expected to begin Rockstar's final promotional campaign before GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, GTA 6 returns players to Vice City while introducing Rockstar's biggest and most detailed open world to date. Industry analysts believe the title could become one of the highest-selling entertainment launches in history, continuing the success of Grand Theft Auto V, which has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide since its 2013 release. Netflix has been investing heavily in gaming over the past few years through mobile titles, game studios and interactive entertainment. Hosting Rockstar's first-ever exclusive GTA presentation gives the company another opportunity to attract gamers to its platform. For Rockstar, the partnership expands the game's reach beyond traditional gaming audiences while building momentum before what is expected to be one of the biggest video game launches of the decade.