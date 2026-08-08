/Rockstar to unveil GTA 6 extended look ahead of November launch

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will receive an extended presentation on August 27, giving fans their most detailed look at the game ahead of its November launch. In a surprise move, the showcase will premiere first on Netflix before becoming available on YouTube later the same day. The presentation will stream on Netflix at 3 pm ET (12:30 am IST on August 28). Rockstar will then release it on its official YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website at 9 pm ET (6:30 am IST), allowing everyone to watch it for free. The announcement marks the first time Rockstar has partnered with Netflix for an exclusive game reveal, highlighting the streaming platform's growing ambitions in the gaming industry.

What can fans expect?

Rockstar has not revealed exactly what the extended presentation will include. The company has simply described it as "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look." However, fans expect fresh gameplay footage, new details about Vice City, improved graphics, open-world activities and a closer look at the game's protagonists, Jason and Lucia. The showcase follows Rockstar's previous trailers, which became some of the biggest gaming videos ever released online. The second trailer, launched in 2025, attracted hundreds of millions of views within its first day across platforms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Final marketing push begins