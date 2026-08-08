/Baba Vanga's 2026 prophecy: 2 predictions 'already came true', 3 terrifying ones remain. Details inside

With just 5 months left in 2026, Baba Vanga's alleged predictions for the year have resurfaced. The blind Bulgarian mystic's followers claim that two of her major forecasts for the year have already come true and three more terrifying predictions are still waiting to unfold.

The mystic, who died in 1996, is said to have predicted a series of natural disasters and the growing replacement of human workers by artificial intelligence. Believers have linked those claims to events that have taken place this year.

But the predictions attributed to Vanga become far more dramatic from here. What horrors await humanity? Scroll down to find out.

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Two predictions followers say have come true already

Before we move on to her predictions for the last months of 202, let's look at which ones supposedly already came true. The first alleged prediction for 2026 concerns a wave of major natural disasters around the world. Followers have linked the claim to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar in March and caused widespread destruction and thousands of deaths. They have also pointed to heatwaves and wildfires in Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy, as well as floods across parts of Asia and severe storms in the US.

The problem is that the prediction reportedly contains no clear details about when or where these disasters would occur. Earthquakes, floods, wildfires and storms also occur every year, making it possible to connect a vague forecast to a wide range of events.

The second claim centres on artificial intelligence and the workplace. Followers say Vanga predicted that machines would begin replacing humans on a large scale. AI, however, had already been developing for decades. There is also no reliable record establishing when Vanga supposedly made this prediction or exactly what she said.

Massive spaceship and alien contact in November?

The most extraordinary of the remaining claims concerns extraterrestrial life. According to interpretations of Vanga's alleged prophecy, humanity could encounter aliens after a "massive spaceship" enters Earth's atmosphere.

The prediction has reportedly been assigned a specific window in November, giving believers a date against which the claim could potentially be judged.

Interest in such claims has grown amid the release of declassified US government material concerning unidentified anomalous phenomena. A cache of these UFO files was released on Friday (Aug 7).

Notably, reports of unexplained objects do not amount to evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft. An unidentified object can eventually turn out to be a drone, aircraft, balloon, satellite, atmospheric phenomenon or even a sensor error.

World War 3 prediction

Another alleged 2026 prediction is considerably darker: the outbreak of a third world war. Interpretations of the prophecy claim China would attempt to seize Taiwan while tensions between Russia and the US would escalate into direct conflict.

As of August 7, neither scenario has occurred. Taiwan remains self-governed, while Russia and the US have not entered into direct war.

The war in Ukraine and broader tensions between major powers have nevertheless kept the prediction in circulation.

Putin's exit before the end of 2026?

The final major prediction attributed to Vanga concerns Russia. Followers claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin will lose power and be replaced by a new leader before the end of 2026.

Putin has dominated Russian politics for more than 18 years across two periods as president. There is currently no public indication in the material provided that he is preparing to step aside.

Speculation about his health and political future has circulated for years, particularly amid the war in Ukraine. But previous rumours have not resulted in his departure.

What did Baba Vanga actually predict?

Vanga was born Vangeliya Pandeva Dimitrova in 1911 and became famous as a blind Bulgarian mystic, clairvoyant and herbalist. According to accounts about her life, she lost her sight at the age of 12 after being caught in a tornado.

Her alleged predictions have since been credited with foreseeing events including the September 11 attacks, the Chornobyl disaster, Princess Diana's death, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Brexit and the rise of ISIS.

Supporters have even claimed that around 85 per cent of her predictions came true. That figure, however, has never been independently verified.