/Technology transfer deal boosts India's defence manufacturing ambitions

India's drive to build a stronger domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem has received a fresh boost through a new international technology partnership focused on advanced ammunition production.

The development comes as the government continues to encourage greater localisation of defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. With global supply chains becoming increasingly complex, access to advanced manufacturing technologies has become a key part of strengthening long-term defence preparedness.

Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS). Photograph: ()

Landmark technology transfer agreement

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The latest move involves a strategic technology transfer agreement between Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), an Indian defence company licensed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to manufacture and proof-test small arms and ammunition, and DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the Czech Republic's STV Group.

Founded by Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, and Ms. Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS has been working to strengthen indigenous capabilities in the small arms and ammunition sector. Representing DEUS Automation a.s. in the partnership are Mr. Alex Černý, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, and Mr. Ondřej Černý, Manager of Sales, Projects & Purchase.

Under the agreement, DEUS Automation will provide advanced manufacturing technology for the production of small-calibre ammunition in India. The collaboration is expected to help establish production capabilities based on international quality standards, precision engineering and modern manufacturing systems.

The companies described the partnership as one of the first significant technology transfer collaborations between India and the Czech Republic in the small-calibre ammunition sector.

Why the partnership matters

Technology transfer has become a central pillar of India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported defence equipment and manufacturing know-how. Rather than simply importing finished products, such agreements enable domestic companies to build production capabilities using globally proven technologies.

Industry experts believe collaborations of this nature can improve manufacturing quality, strengthen supply chains and accelerate the development of indigenous defence production. They can also create opportunities for future innovation and help Indian manufacturers compete in international markets.

The agreement also reflects growing defence cooperation between India and the Czech Republic, with both countries exploring deeper industrial partnerships in advanced manufacturing and defence technologies.

Focus on long-term manufacturing

According to the companies, the collaboration extends beyond technology transfer and aims to create a long-term framework for industrial cooperation, innovation and knowledge exchange.

VTDS said the partnership aligns with its strategy of combining international technological expertise with domestic manufacturing capabilities. Representatives of DEUS Automation said the agreement reflects a shared vision of supporting India's expanding defence manufacturing ambitions through proven production technologies.