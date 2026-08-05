/'Dhoni Made Fleming Great': Panesar says ECB made the wrong choice for England Test coach

England’s Ashes winner Monty Panesar has slammed the ECB’s choice of replacing Test coach Brendon McCullum with his compatriot Stephen Fleming. The ECB sacked McCullum days after Ben Stokes announced his shock Test retirement after the end of the third Test against New Zealand. While they handpicked Joe Root as the new Test captain, overlooking vice-captain Harry Brook for the role, Panesar feels the ECB rushed into naming Fleming as the new Test coach. The spinner, however, picked Michael Vaughan as the right man to lead England’s Test ambitions.

Panesar feels it was MS Dhoni who made Fleming look like a great coach in the IPL, and that Fleming wouldn’t have the former Indian captain by his side in this English Test setup. Moreover, with no experience of coaching an international team, Panesar feels Fleming’s appointment could go either way for England.

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“I think the ECB should have appointed Michael Vaughan because he won the Ashes in 2005. He knows how to mastermind (victories) against the Australians. He’s an Englishman, and probably has the best man-management skills that we know. It’s a man-management role,” Panesar said in a chat with The Indian Express.



“They went with Fleming, who doesn’t have the great man, MS Dhoni. What made Fleming a great coach? Dhoni. We cannot forget this. He’s been working with Dhoni for a long time. Suddenly, Dhoni is not as active in the IPL as he used to be. And Fleming couldn’t keep Chennai Super Kings at the same level. So, we’ll probably get to know Fleming and how good he is as a coach,” he added.

A Possible Tiff Between Two Kiwi Coaches on the Cards?

Upon being asked how England Cricket would shape up with two Kiwi coaches at the helm of things, Panesar said it would be interesting to see how the two former teammates agree on picking players across formats and help England dominate.



“I suppose it’d be interesting. Like if Fleming wants his best players for red-ball cricket, and then not making them available for white ball, would McCullum agree to that? Or do they both agree, maybe, for the important white-ball games, some of the Test match players are available for that?



“But then possibly for the less important ones, they don’t play. But because McCullum looks up to Fleming, he’ll probably agree to him. Also, with a view to winning the Ashes next year (In England), I think McCullum probably would accommodate Fleming for the Ashes, and then it would reverse for the World Cup (50-over in South Africa) in October,” Panesar argued.



Meanwhile, with the Pakistan Tests next for England, Panesar feels the ECB could stick with flatter pitches for the three-match Test series to ensure matches last longer.

