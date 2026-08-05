/Sajeeb Wazed raises Indian security concerns, calls Bangladesh a 'failed state'

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed on Wednesday said that Bangladesh has become a “failed state” and “another Pakistan on the Indian eastern front,” which poses a security risk. He raised concerns over the role of foreign intelligence agencies in Bangladesh. He made this remark at the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) of South Asia in New Delhi, speaking ahead of a virtual address by his mother, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"What should concern India most is that Bangladesh has become another Pakistan on India's eastern front. You have another Pakistan today on your eastern front," said Wazed. He said that Pakistan's ISI now has an “open hand” within Bangladesh. He alleged that Bangladesh has become fertile ground for terrorism.

“Bangladesh today is not a failing state. It is a failed state," he said, alleging there was “no human rights" and “no freedom of speech" in the country. He also alleged that media agencies are under pressure not to cover the programme.

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Wazed pointed out the discrepancy in the death toll on the 2024 protest between the government and the UN, though he did not provide any tangible evidence to corroborate his allegations.

Dhaka has used diplomatic channels to urge India to ensure that a "fugitive" facing charges of crimes against humanity is not allowed to use Indian territory to incite instability back home. It sought New Delhi's position on the matter; political activities by Hasina while staying in India could have implications for the evolving diplomatic relationship between the two neighbouring countries. New Delhi has denied having any involvement with Sheikh Hasina's press conference.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," said the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing.