/Indian vessel sinks after Red Sea attack off Yemen; all crew rescued

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned an attack on one of its commercial vessels that sank in the Red Sea off Yemen on Tuesday, describing the incident as an unprovoked strike on a defenceless ship and that repeated assaults on commercial shipping in the region must end.

The mechanised sailing vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya was hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing it to capsize and sink, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

“India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel,” he stated.

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“The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the sinking and the rescue of the 13 Indian nationals abroad.

“We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued,” the MEA said in a statement.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support.”

The ministry added that the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping were “deeply worrisome.”

“The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” it said.

Sonowal said he had instructed the Director General of Maritime Administration to take immediate steps with all agencies “to ensure the absolute security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.”

The incident marks the first such attack on an Indian vessel (mechanized small vessel) in the Red Sea off Yemen, an area far from the Strait of Hormuz but long plagued by threats linked to Houthis.

The Red Sea corridor, a vital artery for global trade between Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal, has grown increasingly concerned for commercial shipping. Any disruption there forces vessels onto the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, driving up insurance premiums, voyage times and overall costs for operators and consumers alike.