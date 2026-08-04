/Air India Phuket-Delhi flight drops 300 feet mid-air, 14 injured

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 dropped 300 feet in the air after experiencing turbulence mid-air on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The sudden mid-air drop in altitude resulted in the injury of 10 passengers and 4 crew members. The aircraft took off from Phuket at around 8.25 am and landed safely in Delhi at around 11 am local time, according to data from Flightradar24.

“The pilot in command reported a severe injury to one cabin crew member, injury to another and minor injuries to a few passengers due to a sudden loss of approximately 300 feet altitude,” said an official of the aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Several passengers were seen with bandages on their heads and being escorted using wheelchairs for medical examinations. “The flight had been in the air for about an hour and a half. It was early in the morning, and we were sleeping. Suddenly, the aircraft tilted and kept moving like that for around two to three minutes," said one passenger, claiming that most of them were asleep.

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Air India said that there were no serious injuries. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, and a small number of crew members had minor injuries, requiring medical assessment and have been taken to the precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team. Some members were taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and India's Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj.