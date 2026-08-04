/Madras HC orders release of Udhayanidhi Stalin in Trisha remark case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Tamil Nadu police to release the DMK MLA and the Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, after completing his questioning in connection with his distasteful remark directed at actress Trisha and hurting the modesty of a woman. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required. The court made the observation while hearing the anticipatory bail plea for the DMK leader.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government said that Udhaynidhi was not arrested, but rather detained for questioning. Tamil Nadu government advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the Madras High Court that it has no intention of remanding him would have been released on station bail.

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"He has already been arrested but will be let off after questioning. We do not intend to remand Udhayanidhi Stalin. He will be released on station bail after inquiry," Vijay Narayan told the High Court, adding that the arrest had been made "in the interest of women."

Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested earlier today by Thanjavur (East) Police and was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Udhayanidhi, however, denied the allegations as a “fake narrative” by using “'Cut, Copy, Paste' to claim I said something I never said.”

The controversy erupted when Udhayanidhi, addressing a crowd in a Cauvery protest over the delay in water release for the farmers, was interrupted by the crowd shouting "Trisha, Trisha", he allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was talking about Cauvery water.