/Wipro's margins fall to 15-quarter low as AI investment eats into profit

Wipro grew its revenue by nearly 11 per cent last quarter and earned almost exactly the same profit it did a year ago. The gap between those two figures is where India's IT services industry is currently living.

The Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Wipro reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹24,478.6 crore, up 10.6 per cent from ₹22,134.6 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. That is solid top-line growth for a company of Wipro's scale in a competitive market.

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Consolidated net profit came in at ₹3,356.3 crore — an increase of 0.6 per cent on the ₹3,336.5 crore reported a year ago. In practical terms, flat.

The Margin Story

The mechanism connecting those two numbers is margin. Wipro's operating margin fell to 16 per cent, down 1.2 percentage points year-on-year and its lowest level in fifteen quarters — nearly four years.

The company attributed the compression to three factors: salary increases, deal ramp-up costs, and investment in artificial intelligence. All three are the cost of staying competitive rather than signs of weakness, but they land on the same line of the income statement.

The AI investment component is the structurally interesting one. Wipro has committed heavily to AI capability-building — it pledged $1 billion over three years through its ai360 programme, and has since layered on partnerships with Microsoft covering Azure, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry, a Google Cloud arrangement rolling out Gemini Enterprise across its global teams, and a tie-up with Factory to deploy AI coding agents in enterprise software development.

The Bind Indian IT Is In

Those investments are not optional. Clients are increasingly buying AI-enabled delivery, and a services firm that cannot offer it loses deals outright. But AI capability is expensive to build and, for now, its principal effect on the services model is deflationary: work that once billed for a hundred engineer-hours may bill for sixty, with the AI absorbing the difference.

That is the squeeze visible in Wipro's numbers. Revenue grows because clients are buying transformation programmes. Margin shrinks because delivering them costs more up front and, over time, requires fewer billable people per rupee of output. The industry is being asked to invest heavily in the technology most likely to compress its own pricing.

Guidance And Dividend

Wipro's board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, with a record date of July 27, 2026 and distribution scheduled on or before August 14.

Guidance for the second quarter of FY27 puts IT services revenue at $2.574 billion to $2.627 billion, implying sequential growth in constant currency of between minus 1.5 per cent and plus 0.5 per cent. The midpoint of that range is a contraction — the company is not projecting momentum into the current quarter.