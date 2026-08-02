/'FIR not withdrawn' against Noida teen who 'abused' PM Modi despite apology, claims CJP

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message said he would like to forgive those who "abused" him and his late mother at the Jantar Mantar protests held in Delhi against the NEET paper leak , the Cockroach Janta Party has alleged that the FIR against the Noida teen girl for allegedly using foul language against the PM has not been withdrawn.

Lawyer Ratna Singh, who is part of the legal wing of the CJP, said on Sunday that she spoke to the girl’s mother, who is upset that the FIR against her daughter had not been withdrawn despite the teenager releasing an apology video.

"I just spoke with Ruchika's mother. She is deeply upset and understandably angry. Despite Ruchika releasing an apology video and Prime Minister @narendramodi publicly stating that she (& others) should be forgiven, the FIR against her child has still not been withdrawn. She is also distressed that sections of the media continue to circulate her daughter's videos and relentlessly hound the family with questions," Singh wrote on X.

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She also said that CJP would provide legal assistance counselling and support to the girl if required.

“On behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, I assured her that no legal action will be taken against her child. I also assured her that we will extend every possible legal assistance and ensure the girl receives any counselling and support she may need during this difficult time,” wrote Singh.

What did PM Modi say in video

On Friday, PM Modi said he would like to forgive those who used foul language not only against him but also his late mother at the Jantar Mantar protests held in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan for the NEET paper leaks.

"What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world, said Modi adding "Some misguided youngsters used language that has no place in any civilised society. I was abused, and even my late mother was abused."

He further said that it is the duty of the society to show these youngsters the right path rather than lodging cases against them and putting them behind bars.

"Abuses never solve anything, let's guide the misguided and let's work together", in this direction, Modi further said.

FIR against Noida girl

Some protesters at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi used expletives against the Prime Minister and an FIR was also filed against one such protester named Ruchika Singh.

Expressway police station in Noida filed an FIR against Ruchika on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by a Ghaziabad resident over allegations that she used foul language against the Prime Minister during a protest organised at Jantar Mantar on July 23.