Rattled by the India-Afghanistan ties, Pakistan Army’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry invoked Quranic verses and said that “Muslims should not befriend kaafirs.” He reportedly made the remarks during an official press conference in Rawalpindi when he was asked to respond over Afghan Taliban minister's views on India-Afghanistan ties. The Afghan minister, during a visit to India, had remarked that Afghanistan and India “share the same DNA." Chaudhry also said that relationship between the Taliban regime of Afghanistan and India's ruling establishment as that of “master and slave.”

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What Pak Army DG said?

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Responding to the statement, Chaudhry chose to being in a Quranic verse stating: “Allah Almighty has made it very clear — do not take the disbelievers (kafirs) as your friends/protectors. If you do so, then you are no longer among the Muslims." The video of his statement went viral on social media. The remarks came as Chaudhry was addressing the media on Pakistan's counter-terrorism operations, the security situation in Balochistan, ties with Afghanistan. In the same presser, the Pak Army general was asked about about the relations between India's ruling BJP and its parent body RSS, and the Taliban regime that claims to represent Islamic best practices of governance. A angry Chaudhry responded: “Does this Taliban regime have any conduct that reflects Islamic values? What they do to women, what they do to children, issuing fatwas while sitting comfortably and declaring the bloodshed of any Muslim permissible — what connection does this have with Islam? It has no connection with Islam whatsoever."



He also chose to differentiate between Afghan people and Taliban saying: “I am not talking about the Afghan people; I am talking about the Afghan Taliban regime. We have to be very careful in understanding whose DNA is actually the same. The DNA is not the same as that of the ordinary Afghan people. The common Afghan people are being crushed under the oppression of this Taliban regime. Their DNA is not the same as theirs.”

What was Afghan minister's remark?