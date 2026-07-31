Athos Salomé, also known as the "living Nostradamus" for his supposed past predictions that came true, has said that two of his prophecies for 2026 have already come true, and now the world must prepare for one more. He has warned of a war in the Arctic Circle, with climate change paving the way for it. Last year, he published 10 predictions for 2026, one of which was about increasing tensions between Iran and Israel, writing that "tensions in the Middle East are expected to reach a critical threshold."

He predicted that problems will arise over Iran's uranium enrichment program, which will trigger "a new and profound period of regional instability", especially in the second quarter of 2026. He also claims credit for correctly predicting the winner of the Football World Cup, saying that he was "satisfied." He had said that the winning team's jersey would represent the colours of fire, and said it could include "Spain, Portugal, The Netherlands, France, Morocco, Argentina or England."

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Following Spain's win, he said, “While many psychics and commentators around the world were predicting Portugal or other nations to lift the trophy, I identified the finalists and repeatedly emphasised Spain as the most likely champion.”

Arctic's melting ice could trigger conflicts

Salomé has now warned of tensions in the Arctic region. Talking to Tyla, he said that Russia and NATO might find themselves entangled in a dangerous conflict over the emergence of new resources in the region from the melting ice. "The most recent interceptions indicate that Russia is moving missile systems to strategic areas in the Arctic," he said. Salome said the "ice melt in 2026" would cause direct confrontations, and "new shipping routes and energy reserves could play a crucial role."

He has a similar prediction for Africa's Sahel region, as he said the rising extremist groups in northern Niger will cause major conflict. "With the rise of extremist groups in northern regions of Niger, I believe that the area could become a scene of indirect confrontation between nations seeking to preserve their influence after the departure of Western troops," he said.