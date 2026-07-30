/Indian forces used pellet guns on Jul 20? SC hearing, police diary entry, MLC report and injured protesters' claims

The controversy over the alleged use of pellet guns in India's capital New Delhi has escalated with Delhi Police now countering a medical report. Additionally, on Thursday (July 30), the Supreme Court while hearing the plea on use of pellet gun, asked the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of RAF deployed at Jantar Mantar during students' protest. On July 20, as several thousand people gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to take part in the proposed march till the Parliament, Delhi Police used forced to disperse the crowd. While Delhi Police initially called the pellet gun allegations "false and misleading," a major controversy bringing the force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) under scanner as several protesters who attended July 20 Parliament march in New Delhi showed pellet injuries on their bodies.

What medical report claims?

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The medico-legal case (MLC) report of a protester identified as Sheikh Irshad Mansoori said that multiple “metallic foreign” bodies were retrieved from his body during surgery. The MLC issued by the department of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), allegedly stated: “The patient underwent surgery for foreign body retrieval under GA [general anesthesia] on 21/07/2026.” Under diagnosis, it said, “Foreign body impaction in multiple sites of head and neck.” nder “ENT Operation Theater (OT) notes”, it said, “Metallic foreign body retrieved (size around 2mm) from right maxillary antrum...Right oral cavity assessed for foreign body. One metallic foreign body of 2mm size retrieved from the right lower labial mucosa.. Metallic foreign body retrieved of approximately 2mm size from right shoulder, right neck, left forehead which were impacted superficially in soft tissue.” Under “Ophthalmology OT notes”, it further said, “Left orbital exploration and foreign body removal; Left lower eyelid exploration and foreign body removal under GA.”

What Delhi Police responded?

While the mention of “metallic foreign object” raised suspicion about the use of pellet, the Delhi Police issued a statement on Wednesday (Jul 29), saying, the MLC report cannot “corroborate” gunshot injury. It explained its stance: “Claims circulating on social media that a protester sustained gunshot injuries during the July 20, 2026, protest in Central Delhi are not corroborated by the MLC findings. MLC records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus, with the nature of injury described as blunt. As per doctor’s opinion, it is a simple injury and there is no evidence of gunshot injury. Therefore, the claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings on the MLC. The public is advised to verify information through authentic sources before sharing such claims.”

What Supreme Court said?

While hearing a plea alleging the use of pellet guns by the Rapid Action Force against the student protests in Delhi last week, the Supreme Court asked government to preserve the ammunition log of RAF deployed at Jantar Mantar. The court was hearing a plea in which the petitioners sought a ban on the use of pellet guns (projectile action guns) by law enforcement agencies for civilian crowd dispersal. The court called it "vague" as the petitioner's did not challenge the police regulations which permit the use of such weapons. It also said that pellet use is allowed in “exceptional situations.” However, it said that it was ready to examine the use of pellet guns in the July 20 protest. The Court also directed the Delhi Government to ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured petitioners and other similarly placed persons.



https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/supreme-court-yashovardhan-azad-chalo-sansad-student-protests-victims-plea-against-use-of-pellet-guns-543538

What is known about pellet injury and pellet gun use?

According to reports that quoted the protesters, at least five students - Mansoori, Nootan Toppo, Prashant Singh, Sahil Lochab, claimed that they were hit with pellets on July 20. Reports also mentioned a general diary entry at the Parliament Street police station that documented the deployment of anti-riot munitions, including plastic pellet rounds, during the July 20 student march. A senior Delhi Police officer quoted by HT said, “During any such demonstration, where it is expected that such a situation can arise due to the crowd, we call for paramilitary forces and ask them to bring anti-riot weapons. We don’t decide what all they can bring. When the violence broke out during the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20, the security personnel were asked to use force and anti-riot gear against protesters.”

What are the political reactions?