/Assam floods 2026: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities extend support to affected families

The devastating Assam flood has affected lakhs of people and claimed numerous lives. Amid the ongoing crisis, Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, have stepped forward to support relief efforts and raise awareness. The stars are urging people to donate and help provide essential supplies to flood-affected families in need.

Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched a multi-phase relief campaign through his foundation, Being Human. Working with local fan clubs, Khan is supporting victims of the devastating floods in Assam. According to multiple reports, in the first phase of the drive, the actor and his team will distribute ready-to-eat food packets such as biscuits, poha, bread and jam, along with drinking water, sanitary pads and mosquito coils, targeting areas like Sivasagar.

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The last phase, which will begin next week, will focus on distributing ration kits and medicines to affected families. The last phase will focus on the rebuilding of damaged schools and hospitals.

Alia Bhatt

The Love & War actress used her social media page to raise awareness about the hardships people in Assam are facing due to the devastating floods. Sharing a note on her Instagram story, Bhatt urged her fans and admirers to come forward and help those affected in Assam.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Her note read, "Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year, and it still catches us off guard. Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days through organisations working on the ground."

Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress and activist Bhumi Pednekar also stepped forward, calling for nationwide support and donations for the devastating floods in Assam, which have displaced over 7.5 lakh people. Pednekar urged citizens to take action and donate essentials such as food, mattresses and sanitation items.

Papon

Indian singer Papon, who is from Assam, took to his X account to share a video in which he spoke directly to the camera about the devastating situation in Assam. Later, when the singer noticed the contribution of the people, he shared a video thanking everyone by saying, “Firstly, thank you to everyone who contributed and helped raise more funds for Assam. I just wanted to bring to notice what's happening in Assam right now. The devastation caused by the floods this year is beyond imagination. It rains a lot here, and there are floods, but you can't imagine the situation this time. Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, and people have lost their lives... so many animals have died. Thank you to everyone who called my team, day and night, and helped us in any way. I pray to God that the situation gets better and returns to normal soon. Whatever I can do in my capacity to help, I will.”

Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story actress also reacted to the Assam flood crisis, urging people to donate to trusted relief organisations and asking them to imagine the pain of watching floodwaters enter their homes and take away their belongings, memories, crops and livelihoods.

About Assam Floods

Around mid-July 2026, Assam floods were triggered by intense, unseasonal cloudbursts and incessant rainfall in Upper Assam and neighbouring hilly areas like Nagaland. Escalating day by day, it impacted roughly 7.21 lakh people at its peak, spreading across multiple districts including Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat.

Reportedly, on 21 July alone, 21 people died in 24 hours, most swept away or drowned in floodwaters, whereas others were killed in landslides and house collapses.