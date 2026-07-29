The United States and Saudi Arabia carried out strikes against Iraq, killing at least 10 members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a former paramilitary alliance now integrated into the country’s security forces. The attack came after Riyadh claimed that its forces had intercepted drones targeting oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia blamed Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq for the alleged attacks, while the groups rejected the accusations as “fabrications”.

According to AFP, the PMF confirmed that several personnel were killed and others injured, while multiple buildings and properties were damaged in the attacks.

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“These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of a number of personnel and injuries to others, as well as material damage to several buildings and properties,” PMF said in a statement.

In a statement, the PMF, also known as Hashed al-Shaabi, said that at least 20 memebers “were martyred and another 32 wounded according to a preliminary toll.”

The PMF condemned the strikes as a “dangerous escalation” and accused Washington and Riyadh of violating Iraq’s sovereignty by targeting what it described as official security institutions.

The alliance was formed in 2014 to fight jihadists and was later integrated into Iraq’s armed forces. However, several Iran-backed factions within the PMF have continued to operate independently and have been accused of carrying out attacks against US interests in the region.

The strikes come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, where Iraq has often found itself caught between its two major allies – Washington and Tehran. Iran-backed armed groups have previously claimed hundreds of attacks on US bases in Iraq and across the region.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who assumed office this year with US support, has pledged to bring pro-Iran armed factions under greater state control and push for weapons to be handed over. However, the move has faced resistance from powerful groups within the country.