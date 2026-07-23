/‘Will bomb and destroy...’: Trump’s latest Iran warning sends oil prices soaring

The continued tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil prices to rise more than 1.5 per cent, the highest in more than six weeks, on Thursday (Jul 23). This comes as the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran and Yemen’s Houthis targeting oil tankers in the Red Sea. Brent crude surged about 2 per cent to touch $96 a barrel in early trading, extending gains from the previous session, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose nearly 1.7 per cent to above $88 a barrel.

The US military carried out a 12th consecutive strike on Iran overnight. The attack came hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb a bridge or power plant in retaliation for any Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump threatens to bomb Iranian infrastructure

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran.”

Iran stops oil tankers

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that they stopped three oil tankers from passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It did not say where the incident happened.

Also read | Iran targets US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan as conflict in Middle East escalates

“Three oil tankers, provoked and tempted by the child-killing American army, were trying to pass through the mine-laid route south of the Strait of Hormuz, but after one of them exploded and caught fire, the other two quickly turned around and turned back,” the Guards said in a statement.