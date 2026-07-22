/IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Shreyas Iyer will be aiming for his first win as India’s T20I captain when a young Indian side faces Zimbabwe in the opening match of the three-match series in Harare on Thursday (Jul 23). Having lost six of his first seven games as skipper, including series defeats to Ireland and England, Iyer will be eager to turn things around. India have brought back Rinku Singh to the squad, while Mayank Yadav also returns.

The selectors have handed maiden T20I call-ups to Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma and left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey.

Zimbabwe have also made changes to their squad, as uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has received his maiden T20I call-up, while all-rounder Wessly Madhevere and fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri return to the side for the series.

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As the crucial T20I clash between India and Zimbabwe approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

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IND vs ZIM,1st T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs ZIM,1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday (23 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 4:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on Unite8 Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ZIM,1st T20I?

The livestream of the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh and Rinku Singh