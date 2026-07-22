/Trump announces 200% tariff on generic drugs: Here's what it means for 'Pharmacy of the World' India

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (Jul 21) a sweeping, phased tariff structure on imported generic drugs, setting a two-year countdown before duties skyrocket to 200 per cent. The policy aims to force pharmaceutical companies to reshore manufacturing facilities directly onto American soil.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump laid out a timeline giving generic medicine manufacturers a temporary zero-tariff window to establish production plants within the United States. He said, "Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for a two year period of time, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100% for a one year period of time, and 200% thereafter."

How it will impact India

The phased tariff structure, Trump said, is explicitly designed as an ultimatum to international drug manufacturers to invest in domestic American infrastructure or face severe financial penalties. "This is done in order to RESHORE Generic Pharmaceutical Production into America, with a penalty to those Companies that decide not to build Plant and Equipment within the stated period of time given to them," Trump added. "The objective of this Policy is to protect the people of the United States."

The escalation poses a significant long-term challenge to foreign export hubs, particularly India. Notably, Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers supply roughly 40% of all generic drugs consumed in the United States by volume.

"Pharmacy of the World"

India is widely dubbed the "Pharmacy of the World," holding over 3,000 US FDA-approved manufacturing plants. This is the highest number of US FDA-compliant facilities located outside of the United States. Noting this, at the USISPF India Leadership Summit in New Delhi in Oct 2024, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said, "The contribution of the Indian pharmaceutical industry is evidenced by the fact that India has the highest number of US FDA-approved pharmaceutical plants outside of the United States. This is 25 per cent of the total number of US FDA-approved pants outside of the US.."

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