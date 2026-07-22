/'This should not happen in a democracy': Shashi Tharoor slams detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi after protest outside PM Modi's residence

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (Jul 21) criticised the detention of senior Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying such action had no place in a democracy.

The Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police after the Congress staged a protest near Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. They were released later in the day.

'Absolutely wrong': Congress steps up attack over NEET row

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Speaking to ANI after the protest, Tharoor said the party was only raising issues affecting the public. "What happened is absolutely wrong. This should not happen in a democracy. We need to raise the issues and the demands of the public," he said.

The protest comes amid mounting pressure from the Opposition over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and growing demands for Pradhan's resignation.

Also read | LoP Rahul Gandhi demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah

Congress MP and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore launched a sharp attack on the Education Minister, accusing him of failing to take responsibility for repeated examination paper leaks.

"152 paper leaks from 2014. Shameless Pradhan resign first. 93 NEET-linked student suicides since 2021. At least 13 dead in the 46 days after his own government's paper leak forced a re-test," Tagore posted on X.

He further alleged that the minister had responded to demands for accountability with "a Sanskrit shloka on the glory of the Guru."

"Pradhan, the blood of India's brightest is on this NEET-UG scam. Spare us the sermon. Resign," he said.

Rahul, Priyanka among leaders detained

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior Congress leaders were taken into preventive detention after protesters attempted to march towards the Prime Minister's residence.

Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium, from where they were later released. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi was detained at the Mandir Marg Police Station.

Among those participating in the protest were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Protest follows Wangchuk detention and July 20 Jantar Mantar chaos

Tuesday's demonstration came a day after Delhi Police brutally cleared the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest at Jantar Mantar and shifted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital following a 21-day hunger strike over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.