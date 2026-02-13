Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /‘Centre had no interest in having a debate’: LoP Rahul Gandhi demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah

‘Centre had no interest in having a debate’: LoP Rahul Gandhi demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 24:37 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 24:55 IST
‘Centre had no interest in having a debate’: LoP Rahul Gandhi demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi being detained for protesting outside PMO Photograph: (X/Rahul Gandhi)

Story highlights

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded the resignations of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah, alleging the government refused a parliamentary debate on student issues and paper leaks following his detention.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, after being released from detention, demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (July 21). He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the country's students and undertake major reforms in India’s examination and education systems.

In a 2-minute-15-second video posted on X, captioned “My direct message to the students of India and the Prime Minister…”, Gandhi said the Opposition had sought a discussion on the students’ issue in Parliament but alleged the government refused to allow it.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi released after sit-in outside PM's residence; vow to fight on

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking while seated barefoot on the steps of the Chhatrasal Stadium Detention Centre, Gandhi said Opposition leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier in the day to request a debate in the House. According to Gandhi, the Speaker told them that such a discussion would require the government’s approval. He alleged that it soon became evident the Centre had no intention of permitting a debate.

“We decided to hold a dharna outside the Prime Minister’s residence to bring national attention to the students’ issue,” Gandhi said in the video.

The Congress leader accused the government of ignoring students’ concerns and reiterated his demand that both Pradhan and Shah step down over the alleged police action against protesters.

He also questioned the state of the country’s education system, asking why examination papers continue to leak, why quality education has become increasingly unaffordable and why parents are being forced to bear a growing financial burden to educate their children.

Also read: Watch | 'Kaha le jaa rahe ho police bhai?': Akhilesh Yadav asks after detention

Trending Stories

“These are legitimate questions. There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking them,” Gandhi said.

The remarks came amid an ongoing political row over the handling of student protests, with the Opposition accusing the Centre of suppressing debate on issues affecting students. The government has not immediately responded to Gandhi’s latest demands.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics