/‘Centre had no interest in having a debate’: LoP Rahul Gandhi demands resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, after being released from detention, demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (July 21). He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the country's students and undertake major reforms in India’s examination and education systems.

In a 2-minute-15-second video posted on X, captioned “My direct message to the students of India and the Prime Minister…”, Gandhi said the Opposition had sought a discussion on the students’ issue in Parliament but alleged the government refused to allow it.

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Speaking while seated barefoot on the steps of the Chhatrasal Stadium Detention Centre, Gandhi said Opposition leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier in the day to request a debate in the House. According to Gandhi, the Speaker told them that such a discussion would require the government’s approval. He alleged that it soon became evident the Centre had no intention of permitting a debate.

“We decided to hold a dharna outside the Prime Minister’s residence to bring national attention to the students’ issue,” Gandhi said in the video.

The Congress leader accused the government of ignoring students’ concerns and reiterated his demand that both Pradhan and Shah step down over the alleged police action against protesters.

He also questioned the state of the country’s education system, asking why examination papers continue to leak, why quality education has become increasingly unaffordable and why parents are being forced to bear a growing financial burden to educate their children.

“These are legitimate questions. There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking them,” Gandhi said.