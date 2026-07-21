/Watch | 'Kaha le jaa rahe ho police bhai?': Akhilesh Yadav detained outside PM's residence

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was forcibly removed from a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday and was taken away in a Delhi Police bus.

Yadav had joined Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders in the demonstration over police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament a day earlier.

The Opposition leaders also demanded accountability over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned earlier in the day following repeated disruptions over allegations of police brutality and the NEET paper leak issue.

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Following Yadav's detention, a video surfaced on social media showing him sitting in the front seat of a Delhi Police bus. In the video, Yadav is heard asking the driver, "Kaha le jaa rahe ho police bhai" (Where are you taking us, police brother?). The driver responds, "Pata nahi vo to sir bataenge" (I don't know, the seniors will tell).

Earlier in the day, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the ruling BJP of using excessive force against students and questioned, "Is this the goal of developed India?"

Speaking to the media in the Parliament complex on Tuesday, Yadav said the BJP government had treated students with barbarity.

"Students have sustained head injuries and required stitches; bones in their hands and legs have been broken," he said.

The development came as Opposition parties stepped up protests against the government over alleged police brutality against students and demanded accountability over the NEET paper leak.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also visited Jantar Mantar earlier in the day and accused the Narendra Modi-led government of "brutally" attacking unarmed students during their march towards Parliament over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

Speaking to reporters at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal said protesters had marched peacefully when Delhi Police used force against them.

"The Modi government attacked these children with extreme brutality. These children were unarmed; they had no weapons, no sticks, no batons--nothing at all. They were peacefully heading toward Parliament. They were brutally lathi-charged. Several children suffered head injuries, while many others had their bones broken--their hands and legs were fractured. Modi Ji has attacked these children with immense cruelty," Kejriwal said.