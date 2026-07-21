/Explained: Why Rodri won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball over Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's remarkable 2026 FIFA World Cup journey ended in heartbreak after Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain in the final. The defeat not only denied Messi a second World Cup title but also likely marked his final appearance on football's biggest stage. Messi, who turned 39 in June, would be 43 by the time the 2030 FIFA World Cup begins, making another appearance increasingly unlikely for the Argentine legend.

Heading into the final, Messi had enjoyed another outstanding tournament. He finished with 21 career FIFA World Cup goals before France's Kylian Mbappe overtook him by scoring twice in the third-place playoff to reach 22 goals. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Messi inspired Argentina's run to the final with eight goals and four assists. Only Mbappe had a better attacking return, registering 10 goals and four assists. However, Messi was unable to add to his tally in the final, managing just 15 touches in the first half and 54 throughout the match as Spain's disciplined defence kept him quiet.

Messi misses out on Golden Ball

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Many believed Messi was the strongest candidate to win a record-extending third FIFA World Cup Golden Ball after claiming the award in 2014 and 2022. Throughout the tournament, Messi repeatedly delivered when Argentina needed him most. He scored crucial goals, including during Argentina's comeback against Egypt in the Round of 16, and produced decisive assists against England in the semifinal. Trailing until the 84th minute, Argentina turned the match around after Messi created goals for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez within seven minutes. Despite those performances, the Golden Ball was awarded to Spain captain Rodri.

Why Rodri won the Golden Ball

Rodri played a pivotal role in Spain's march to a second FIFA World Cup title after returning from an eight-month injury layoff caused by knee surgery. "For me, it's been a very tough time. I just want the new generation to see my example as proof that if you go down, you can rise again," he said. "This has been my philosophy throughout my life. Of course, sometimes things go well, sometimes things go wrong. But always stay positive."

Although Rodri did not score or register an assist during the tournament, his influence in midfield was unmatched. He completed a tournament-best 753 passes with an impressive 94 percent accuracy and was involved in 1,803 plays, nearly 200 more than any other player.

FIFA praised the Manchester City midfielder's impact on Spain's success. "The midfielder was a steady presence in the centre of the park for La Roja in their eight matches, helping them win their second global crown," FIFA wrote in a report. "His linking of defence with attack, timely interventions and pinpoint passing played a large role in Spain's conquest, not least in the 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium."

"In the decider, the 30-year-old completed 101 of 105 passes, won 80 per cent of his duels and created two chances. Across the whole tournament, meanwhile, his intelligent work supporting his defenders was one of the factors in Spain conceding just one goal in their eight matches."