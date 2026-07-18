Sonam Wangchuk did not begin his journey into international funding networks with a press conference or a formal partnership announcement. It began, according to multiple researchers and commentators who have traced the trail, with a marriage.

The First Wife Nobody Talks About

In 1996, Wangchuk married Rebecca Norman, an American citizen who had come to Ladakh to volunteer at his institute, SECMOL (Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh). The marriage, which later ended in divorce, is rarely mentioned in the hagiographic profiles of Wangchuk that dominate Indian media. Rebecca co-founded SECMOL with Wangchuk and taught there for years, writing textbooks and children's books. She holds an M.Ed from Harvard University and a degree from the School for International Training, or SIT.

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SIT is not an ordinary institution. Based in Vermont, USA, it is a graduate school specialising in international education, development, and social justice. Its funding ecosystem includes the Ford Foundation, George Soros's Open Society Foundations, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. For years, SIT has trained students in development work and placed them in NGO ecosystems across the Global South, including South Asia.

Rebecca Norman was one of those students. She came to Ladakh through that pipeline. She stayed, married Wangchuk, and co-built the very institution that would later come under government scrutiny for foreign funding violations.

The Karuna Connection: A Direct Line To Ford Foundation

The links do not end with Rebecca Norman's academic background. A partner organisation of SECMOL is Karuna.org — a US-based nonprofit working in education and development. The US chapter of the Karuna Foundation has a documented organisational link to the Ford Foundation: Evonne Chen served as Director of Karuna USA while concurrently leading the Ford Foundation's BUILD program, one of the Foundation's flagship funding initiatives for civil society organisations worldwide.

This is not a tenuous six-degrees-of-separation link. It is a direct overlap at the directorial level between a SECMOL partner and the Ford Foundation's own grant-making infrastructure.

The Ford Foundation's history is well-documented. In the 1970s, the US Church Committee investigations revealed that the CIA had historically used Ford Foundation grants as a channel for soft-power operations abroad, funding civil society, education, and media organisations in strategically important regions. The Foundation has consistently denied any current intelligence ties, and no credible evidence of active CIA involvement has been established in recent decades. But the historical record of the Foundation's use in geopolitical contexts is not in dispute.

The Soros-DanChurchAid Thread

A separate funding thread runs through Operation New Hope, another initiative linked to Wangchuk's broader network in Ladakh. Operation New Hope received support from DanChurchAid, a Danish humanitarian organisation. DanChurchAid's own funding ecosystem includes the Rockefeller Foundation and George Soros's Open Society Foundations among its major philanthropic partners.

Open Society Foundations, founded by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, is the world's largest private funder of civil society organisations. It has invested heavily in governance, electoral reform, and minority rights campaigns across South Asia, including in India. The Indian government has repeatedly flagged Open Society-linked funding as a concern, in 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs placed Open Society Foundations on a watchlist under FCRA monitoring frameworks.

SECMOL's Foreign Funding: What The Government Found

On September 25, 2025, one day after violence broke out in Ladakh during a protest movement Wangchuk was associated with, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled SECMOL's FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) licence with immediate effect.

The grounds cited by the MHA were specific. During 2021-22, Wangchuk allegedly deposited Rs 3.5 lakh into SECMOL's FCRA account in violation of Section 17 of the Act. A separate amount of Rs 3.35 lakh claimed as a foreign contribution donation was not reflected in the FCRA account, violating Section 18. An additional Rs 54,600 in local funds was transferred into FCRA accounts, a mixing of domestic and foreign funds that FCRA explicitly prohibits.

Investigators also flagged a fund transfer from Sweden that the MHA determined was against ‘national interest.’ Nine personal bank accounts associated with Wangchuk were identified, the majority of which were reportedly undeclared.

Wangchuk's current wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, responded by saying the government had ‘idiotically misinterpreted’ SECMOL's reply to the show-cause notice. SECMOL characterised the violations as accounting errors and procedural mistakes, not deliberate diversion.

HIAL And The Rs 6.5 Crore Question

The scrutiny did not stop at SECMOL. Wangchuk's other institution, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), received foreign remittances exceeding Rs 1.5 crore without proper FCRA registration, a separate and more serious violation, since accepting foreign funds without FCRA registration is a criminal matter, not merely an administrative one.

Additionally, investigators flagged that Rs 6.5 crore was moved from HIAL to Wangchuk's private firm, Sheshyon Innovation. The movement of foreign-linked funds into a private commercial entity would constitute a significant FCRA violation if established. Neither Wangchuk nor his representatives have provided a detailed public accounting of this specific transaction.

The FutureEarth And Club Of Rome Thread

A further funding thread runs through FutureEarth Networks, which has supported initiatives in Wangchuk's ecosystem. FutureEarth's founder, Paul Shrivastava, serves as Co-President of The Club of Rome, a Swiss-based global think tank founded in 1968 that has been influential in shaping international environmental and development policy. The Club of Rome's membership and funding includes major European foundations and is deeply embedded in the World Economic Forum's broader intellectual network.

What The Pattern Suggests, And What It Does Not Prove

Taken together, the connections form a recognisable pattern: a network of Western institutional funding, Ford Foundation-linked, Soros-ecosystem-adjacent, DanChurchAid-connected, flowing into and around Wangchuk's organisations in a strategically sensitive border region of India.

Ladakh shares borders with both Pakistan and China. It was the site of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It is a Union Territory whose constitutional status, and the demand for Sixth Schedule protections that Wangchuk has championed, has direct implications for land rights, resource control, and governance in one of India's most sensitive strategic zones.

What the evidence does not prove and what responsible reporting requires stating clearly, is that Wangchuk is a foreign agent, a CIA asset, or that his activism is directed by any foreign government or foundation. The FCRA violations alleged are serious but relatively modest in financial scale. The funding connections are real but run through multiple degrees of institutional separation. The allegations of deliberate diversion of funds into sovereignty-related activities have not been established in a court of law.

What the evidence does establish is that Wangchuk's organisations operated in a foreign funding ecosystem that the Indian government has determined crossed legal lines, in a region where foreign influence is a genuine and documented concern, through institutional links that connect, however indirectly, to some of the most politically influential foundations in the Western world.