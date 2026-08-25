/Serial killer on the loose in South Korea's Jeju Island? Fourth body found in three days as more than a dozen people go missing

The dead bodies of four people, including a woman, have been found on South Korea's Jeju Island in a span of three days, leading to online speculation that a serial killer is on the loose. More than a dozen people have gone missing in recent weeks, causing a police scandal over the closing of some cases too quickly, with even South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stepping in to reassure the public. Here is what's happening:

Missing woman found dead near lodging, as growing cases lead to public alarm

There is no evidence yet to confirm that a serial killer is operating on the island, but the public alarm is growing. The most prominent case involves 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran, who disappeared on May 12. Her body was found on Monday (Aug 24) in a highly decomposed state, at a palm farm in Hallim-eup, nearly a kilometre from where she had been staying. Police confirmed her identity through an autopsy, while separate DNA analysis is continuing.

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Investigators said her body showed no clear signs of external trauma. Its position led police to initially suspect hanging. However, the exact cause of death is still being investigated, with police also examining her mobile phone.

Officer accused of falsely closing missing-person cases appears in court

A police scandal is growing in parallel with the missing persons cases. At the centre of the controversy is a police officer who handled 298 missing-person reports over about 17 months. Authorities are now reviewing all the cases for possible irregularities. The officer appeared in court on Tuesday for an arrest-warrant hearing and faces allegations including dereliction of duty, falsifying official electronic records and obstruction of official duties.

The missing persons cases exposed serious failures within the Jeju police, particularly involving this officer. He allegedly told Jang's boyfriend that he had contacted her and that she did not want her whereabouts disclosed. However, investigators found no supporting call records. The officer then closed the case and allegedly deleted related information from the police missing-person system.

The same officer is accused of improperly closing another missing-person case involving a man in his 60s, who was found dead on August 22.

Missing-person cases: Four senior officers removed

The National Police Agency (NPA) placed four senior officers at Jeju Seobu Police Station on administrative leave, including the current and former station chiefs, along with two senior investigators.

The move came amid growing concerns over supervision and how the officer was able to close cases without adequate checks. The NPA has also begun a wider review of missing-person procedures.

Missing cases fuel claims about homicide, trafficking and a serial killer

Social media posts have shown maps tracking missing-person cases on Jeju Island over several weeks, adding to speculation about a possible connection between the recent disappearances and deaths.

However, the maps do not establish a common perpetrator, nor have police connected the four deaths. Claims of a serial killer, homicide or trafficking remain unverified.

President Lee has ordered a thorough investigation into the handling of the cases and called for police reform. The NPA is also reviewing procedures, including stronger supervisory approval before missing-person cases can be closed.