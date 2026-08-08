US President Donald Trump has reacted furiously after a federal appeals court upheld a ruling blocking construction of his planned White House ballroom, calling the decision "horrendous, politically motivated, and unlawful" and vowing to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

The 2-1 decision on Friday (Aug 7), the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit upheld an order that blocks construction and ruled that the project requires explicit approval from Congress. This sets up another potential battle before the Supreme Court over how far presidential authority extends in making major changes to the White House complex. The appeals court has paused its own ruling for two weeks, giving Trump time to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

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Trump calls ruling ‘horrendous’

Trump reacted angrily to the decision, describing it as "horrendous, politically motivated, and unlawful." The president also said he would immediately challenge the ruling before the Supreme Court. In another post on Truth Social, Trump slammed the judges appointed by his predecessor. Resorting to the nicknames he has given former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden, he slammed the “two Judges, one appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, the other by Sleepy Joe Biden” and called the decision a "National Security Threat at the highest level" and a "National Disgrace."

The split among the judges has also drawn attention. The two judges who backed the ruling were appointed by Democratic presidents, while the dissenting judge was nominated by Trump.

Court says Congress must approve project

The appeals court agreed with a lower court that construction of such a major addition to the White House complex cannot proceed without congressional authorisation.

The judges in the majority stressed that their ruling was not about whether the ballroom itself was desirable. "This holding has nothing at all to do with whether the proposed ballroom is desirable, or not, as a matter of policy," they wrote.

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Instead, they said the issue was whether the administration could proceed with construction while the legal challenge was being heard without first obtaining approval from Congress.

Under the lower court's order, work could continue on only a limited number of structures, including underground construction.

Trump demolished the East Wing for the ballroom

Trump had promoted the ballroom as a way to address the White House's lack of space for large events and state dinners. Construction began last year after the historic East Wing of the White House was demolished.

Work has since progressed on an underground complex, with photographs showing concrete structures beginning to rise above ground.

Trump has also increasingly pointed to security infrastructure, including an underground military bunker, as part of the justification for the project.

Ballroom cost has already soared

Trump has repeatedly said the ballroom would be privately financed. However, media reports have indicated that taxpayer money is also being used.

The White House initially put the cost at around $200 million, before raising the estimate to $400 million. Reports in June suggested the final cost could reach as much as $600 million.