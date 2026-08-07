/Double manifestation of glowing orb in Colorado spawns theories - Mind reading orb or balloon?

A luminous and circular object appeared in the Colorado skies recently, affixed in one position for nearly six hours. A fencing crew noticed the orb first and said they saw it at 11 am and it was still there when they left at 4:30 pm. Photos on social media show the strange-looking object against the blue skies. John Smith, a worker who saw the orb, told the Daily Mail that it was "perfectly round and transparent through binoculars, almost like a ball of energy." It did not move from its place the entire day, he added.

The workers claimed they saw a similar object 80 kilometres from this site within a week. Smith said that while they were working at another site, they saw a glowing object that "stayed in place the entire day." Its reported appearance in two different places triggered discussions on social media about its identity. Smith posted the photo and video on Facebook, sharing its supposed height as well. However, it is hard to determine the size and altitude of the object from just the photo.

Weather balloon or plasma orb?

Netizens offered their explanations of what it could be. One said that it is a "daytime plasma orb, which doesn’t happen often!" while another added, "It definitely wasn’t a balloon… It was triple the height of a 747." This is possibly the simplest explanation as weather balloons are a stationary atmospheric phenomenon and can climb above 100,000 feet. High-altitude research or weather balloons operating in the stratosphere can appear virtually stationary from the ground. Their ultra-reflective material can catch sunlight intensely, making them appear as brilliant, luminous white spheres.

Mind-reading orb?

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