/US may force more visa applicants to make social media accounts public under Trump's new plan

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to expand social media vetting for more categories of US visa applicants, including foreign journalists, as part of a broader tightening of immigration screening.

According to a report by The Daily Signal, which was reposted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, the US State Department is considering new requirements that would require certain visa applicants to make their social media profiles public to facilitate government scrutiny during the visa process.

What is changing?

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The report, which cites an internal State Department memo, says applicants covered under the expanded policy would be required to change the privacy settings of their social media accounts to "public" or "open." The expanded vetting is expected to apply to foreign media representatives and some visa applicants from Canada and Mexico.

Notably, the United States already requires applicants for several visa categories, including student visas, to make their social media accounts publicly accessible as part of the screening process.

State Department responds

Without confirming the reported changes, the State Department said it regularly reviews its visa screening procedures to safeguard US national security. "The department is constantly reviewing and evaluating screening and vetting procedures worldwide to ensure that our visa process upholds the highest standards for US national security and public safety," a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

The spokesperson added that online screening helps determine whether applicants qualify for visas under US law and whether they pose any security risks. "Online presence vetting is about applicants demonstrating their eligibility to receive a visa under US law and ensuring that no individual poses a risk to the safety and security of the United States," the spokesperson said.

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Part of Trump's tougher immigration policy

The reported move comes as President Donald Trump continues to tighten immigration rules after returning to office. The administration has pursued stricter border controls, stepped up deportations of undocumented migrants and imposed new restrictions on legal immigration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly defended the tougher approach, saying, "A visa is a privilege, not a right."

New limits on students and journalists

The reported expansion of social media checks follows another recent immigration policy change affecting temporary visa holders.

Last month, the Trump administration finalised rules imposing stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can remain in the United States.