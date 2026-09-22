/'Needs time away from the international scene': England white-ball captain Brook on pacer Brydon Carse's future

England's white-ball captain Harry Brook says that pacer Brydon Carse, who was recently involved in an off-field incident, needs time away from international cricket. Brook's comments came at a press conference on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled for Tuesday (Sep 22) at Chester-le-Street. England players have been going through off-field disciplinary issues for quite some time, with Brook himself being involved in an incident where he was punched by a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last year. Brook, however, has not closed the door on Carse's selection in the England team for the future.

Brook shares thoughts on Carse's England selection

Carse was dropped from the England squad for the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan after an incident in Derby following a County match. He was briefly handcuffed and then released by police. The pacer will not face criminal charges, as police closed the investigation, but he still awaits the result of an inquiry by the Cricket Regulator.

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Talking about Carse's future international chances, Brook said: "He’s a very good cricketer. He’s been bowling extremely well for Durham. When his time for selection is up, that will be a debate. I’m very good mates with Carsey. I’ve spoken a lot with him. Those conversations are private. I think he just needs time away from the international scene. He’s working on a few things behind the scenes and hopefully he’ll be ready at some point in the future."

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